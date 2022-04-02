Only one of the three seats on the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners up for election this year features a contested primary.

County Commissioner Deb Schorr of Lincoln, who holds the District 3 seat, faces challengers Travis Filing of Panama and Matthew Schulte of Lincoln in the Republican primary. The top candidate for the southern Lancaster County seat will advance to the general election. There is no candidate on the Democratic ticket.

In District 1, which covers central Lincoln, incumbent Sean Flowerday of Lincoln, a Democrat, and Cameron Hall of Lincoln, a Republican, will both advance to the general election.

The same is true in the northwestern District 5 where Democrat Rick Vest of Lincoln, the incumbent, will advance along with Republican Jason Krueger of Lincoln.

The five-person board manages county funds, oversees county property, adopts annual budgets, administers several programs established by state law, as well as sets tax levies and salaries of elected and appointed county officials.

Commissioners are elected to four-year terms and typically meet twice a week, at 9 a.m. Tuesdays for a televised business meeting and 8:30 a.m. Thursdays for a staff meeting.

Commissioners are paid $50,609 a year.

Editor's note: Candidate Travis Filing did not respond for the Voter's Guide.

