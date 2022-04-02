 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lancaster County Board

  • Updated
  • 0
Lancaster County Board districts map sans commissioners

Only one of the three seats on the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners up for election this year features a contested primary.

County Commissioner Deb Schorr of Lincoln, who holds the District 3 seat, faces challengers Travis Filing of Panama and Matthew Schulte of Lincoln in the Republican primary. The top candidate for the southern Lancaster County seat will advance to the general election. There is no candidate on the Democratic ticket.

In District 1, which covers central Lincoln, incumbent Sean Flowerday of Lincoln, a Democrat, and Cameron Hall of Lincoln, a Republican, will both  advance to the general election.

The same is true in the northwestern District 5 where Democrat Rick Vest of Lincoln, the incumbent, will advance along with Republican Jason Krueger of Lincoln.

The five-person board manages county funds, oversees county property, adopts annual budgets, administers several programs established by state law, as well as sets tax levies and salaries of elected and appointed county officials.

People are also reading…

Commissioners are elected to four-year terms and typically meet twice a week, at 9 a.m. Tuesdays for a televised business meeting and 8:30 a.m. Thursdays for a staff meeting.

Commissioners are paid $50,609 a year.

Editor's note: Candidate Travis Filing did not respond for the Voter's Guide.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lancaster County Board, District 3

Lancaster County Board, District 3

Only the District 3 seat on the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners features a contested race in the primary. County Commissioner Deb Scho…

Watch Now: Related Video

Global outrage, Bucha mourns at mass graves in wreck of Russian retreat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News