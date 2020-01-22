Lancaster County Board to regroup on new chief administrator

Riley Johnson Local government reporter Riley Johnson reports on local government in Lincoln. Follow Riley Johnson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Lancaster County Board Chair Sean Flowerday was shocked at the news Rick Hoppe would not be accepting the board's job offer.

Last week, the board voted 4-1 to offer Hoppe, a longtime aide to former Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler, the county's chief administrative officer job.

Hoppe, one of three finalists for the position, decided Monday to remain as Ralston city administrator, a post he took in December.

Flowerday called the decision disappointing.

"He indicated to us that we were his first pick," Flowerday said Tuesday. "In the communications that I'd had, he described it as his dream job."

Hoppe's selection by the board worried Commissioner Deb Schorr, a Republican, because she was concerned his background as a Democratic political activist may impede his ability to serve the board in an independent manner.

Hoppe said he didn't want that perception to hamper the county's work.

Flowerday expects the board to discuss what's next at a meeting later this week.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

