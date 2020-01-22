Lancaster County Board to regroup on new chief administrator

Lancaster County Board Chair Sean Flowerday was shocked at the news Rick Hoppe would not be accepting the board's job offer.
Last week, the board voted 4-1 to offer Hoppe, a longtime aide to former Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler, the county's chief administrative officer job.
Hoppe, one of three finalists for the position, decided Monday to remain as Ralston city administrator, a post he took in December.
Flowerday called the decision disappointing.
"He indicated to us that we were his first pick," Flowerday said Tuesday. "In the communications that I'd had, he described it as his dream job."
Hoppe's selection by the board worried Commissioner Deb Schorr, a Republican, because she was concerned his background as a Democratic political activist may impede his ability to serve the board in an independent manner.
Hoppe said he didn't want that perception to hamper the county's work.
Flowerday expects the board to discuss what's next at a meeting later this week.
