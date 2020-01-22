You are the owner of this article.
Lancaster County Board to regroup on new chief administrator
Kerry Eagan

Kerry Eagan and childhood buddy Roger Tobari sometimes squeeze biking and skiing into the same day, like this February day in 2018 when they skied at Alta, Utah, in the morning and then went on a mountain bike ride in the afternoon through the Corner Canyon area of the Wasatch Mountains.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Lancaster County Board Chair Sean Flowerday was shocked at the news Rick Hoppe would not be accepting the board's job offer. 

Last week, the board voted 4-1 to offer Hoppe, a longtime aide to former Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler, the county's chief administrative officer job. 

Hoppe, one of three finalists for the position, decided Monday to remain as Ralston city administrator, a post he took in December. 

Rick Hoppe

Hoppe

Flowerday called the decision disappointing.

"He indicated to us that we were his first pick," Flowerday said Tuesday. "In the communications that I'd had, he described it as his dream job." 

Former Lincoln mayoral aide turns down Lancaster County job to stay in Ralston post

Hoppe's selection by the board worried Commissioner Deb Schorr, a Republican, because she was concerned his background as a Democratic political activist may impede his ability to serve the board in an independent manner. 

Lancaster County offers longtime Lincoln mayor's aide administrative post despite political concerns

Hoppe said he didn't want that perception to hamper the county's work. 

Flowerday expects the board to discuss what's next at a meeting later this week. 

Lancaster County's retiring chief administrative officer seeks adventure via skiing, hiking and biking
Lancaster County logo

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

