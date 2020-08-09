Lancaster County Board proposes budget with no tax rate increase this year

Lancaster County's proposed budget will hold the property tax rate level this year after the board raised taxes last year to fund additional road and bridge repairs.
"Too many people are hurting already," board Chair Sean Flowerday said.
Commissioners instead have offered a $200 million budget that funds new body cameras for deputy sheriffs and helps pay for a new centralized county-city payroll system while protecting the county's workforce from layoffs or wage freezes, he said.
"I think we stuck to our priorities," Commissioner Deb Schorr said.
The budget marks an overall 0.5% increase over the one adopted last year.
For its 2021 fiscal year, commissioners closed a $9 million gap in the budget by shaving spending requests from county agencies by about $6 million and adding revenue, mainly resulting from the increased valuation of commercial property in the county, Flowerday said.
The budget plan doesn't fund a dozen new requested employees in a host of county agencies, including the sheriff's office and the jail, and each agency had its spending authority cut by around 1%, he said.
This proposed budget would keep the county's property tax levy at 28.1576 cents per $100 of property valuation.
Annually, Lancaster County pulls in about 13% of a city property owner's tax payment, compared with the city of Lincoln (16%) and Lincoln Public Schools (61%).
Last week, Lancaster County Ag Society officials requested the board raise their levy by three-quarters of a cent to generate $2.25 million to cover Lancaster Event Center improvements for the National High School Finals Rodeo and revenue lost when coronavirus concerns canceled it.
Several commissioners said this week that after considering the request and hearing from county residents they would not act on it.
Commissioner Rick Vest, whose district includes the Event Center, said while he's sympathetic with the work Ag Society staff have done to improve the grounds, he couldn't vote to raise the county's levy during a time when so many other businesses are also struggling.
Board members on Thursday rejected requests by a handful of property owners to lower their property taxes because of lost revenue from the coronavirus pandemic.
Last August, the County Board voted to raise the property tax rate, even as most homeowners in the county faced higher taxes anyway due to increased property valuations, in an effort to give County Engineer Pam Dingman a one-time infusion of $3 million to repair critically ailing county roads and bridges.
Several commissioners acknowledged that the county's closed roads and bridges are still an issue.
But this year is different altogether, Vest said, noting how last year the county needed to address the infrastructure issues made worse by spring flooding.
Flowerday noted how federal funding over 50 years ago paid to build much of the county's infrastructure but local and county governments don't receive the same level of federal funding to maintain those roads and bridges anymore.
"There's not enough property taxes in the world to solve the crumbling infrastructure crisis in America, and we're by no means the only county that's dealing with it," Flowerday said.
Commissioners will hold a budget hearing Aug. 25 and likely adopt the budget that day.
