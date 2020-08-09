Lancaster County Board proposes budget with no tax rate increase this year

This proposed budget would keep the county's property tax levy at 28.1576 cents per $100 of property valuation.

Annually, Lancaster County pulls in about 13% of a city property owner's tax payment, compared with the city of Lincoln (16%) and Lincoln Public Schools (61%).

Last week, Lancaster County Ag Society officials requested the board raise their levy by three-quarters of a cent to generate $2.25 million to cover Lancaster Event Center improvements for the National High School Finals Rodeo and revenue lost when coronavirus concerns canceled it.

Several commissioners said this week that after considering the request and hearing from county residents they would not act on it.

Commissioner Rick Vest, whose district includes the Event Center, said while he's sympathetic with the work Ag Society staff have done to improve the grounds, he couldn't vote to raise the county's levy during a time when so many other businesses are also struggling.

Board members on Thursday rejected requests by a handful of property owners to lower their property taxes because of lost revenue from the coronavirus pandemic.