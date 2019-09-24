The Lancaster County Board on Tuesday took the formal step to raise its property tax levy to align with the budget commissioners adopted last month.
The county’s levy will be 28.1576 cents per $100 of property valuation, a rate expected to generate over $80 million in property taxes.
The owner of an average $184,800 home will pay $520 in property taxes to the county in the coming fiscal year.
This 1.5-cent increase in the levy is partially offset by a three-quarter cent drop in the levy for the county-control Railroad Transportation Safety District.
The county's $200 million budget grew by 3.89% over last year, Budget Director Dennis Meyer said.
The increase included a $3 million infusion to the Engineering Department from the general fund to reopen bridges damaged by flooding and to complete more deferred maintenance on roads.
No one testified at the public hearing Tuesday before the board voted 4-0 to change the tax rate. Board Chair Roma Amundson wasn't at the meeting.
Annually, Lancaster County pulls in about 13% of a city property owner's tax payment, compared with 16% for the city of Lincoln and 61% for Lincoln Public Schools.
