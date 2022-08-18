Lancaster County Board invites community to participate in strategic planning

The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners is inviting residents to participate in the development of its first-ever strategic plan.
Lancaster County residents will be able to attend one of the two community visioning sessions later this month.
Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Kristy Bauer said although the county has held visioning sessions in the past, it's never developed a fully realized document. The strategic plan serves to help the County Board make budget decisions based on the community's priorities.
Commissioner Roma Amundson said resident participation is essential to the creation of a long-term vision.
“In order to develop a strategic plan for Lancaster County, we need perspectives and input from you, the people who live, work and play in our community," she said.
