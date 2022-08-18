Lancaster County Board invites community to participate in strategic planning

The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners is inviting residents to participate in the development of its first-ever strategic plan.

Lancaster County residents will be able to attend one of the two community visioning sessions later this month.

Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Kristy Bauer said although the county has held visioning sessions in the past, it's never developed a fully realized document. The strategic plan serves to help the County Board make budget decisions based on the community's priorities.

Commissioner Roma Amundson said resident participation is essential to the creation of a long-term vision.

“In order to develop a strategic plan for Lancaster County, we need perspectives and input from you, the people who live, work and play in our community," she said.

The visioning sessions will be interactive discussions where residents share concerns, challenges and ideas for the plan.

BerryDunn, a firm with nationwide experience in local government strategic planning, will facilitate the visioning sessions.

The sessions, which will take place at the Lancaster County Extension Office, 444 Cherrycreek Road, Suite A, will be Aug. 30 from 7-8:30 p.m. and Aug. 31 from 2-3:30 p.m.

Residents may also attend the sessions virtually through links provided on the Lancaster County Strategic Planning website.

For those unable to attend either of the sessions, input and feedback on the strategic plan can be provided online at Lancaster County social pinpoint.