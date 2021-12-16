Lancaster County Board approves special permit for large solar farm east of Lincoln

It increased the required setback from any homes on land not leasing to the Ranger Power to 450 feet, required ongoing training with rural fire departments and clarified that in addition to requiring planting six trees every 100 feet as screening, those trees must be at least 4 feet tall. It also requires that the company — or whoever operates the farm — maintain those trees.

The land is about half of what’s needed for the 2,800 acres of the proposed 250-megawatt farm, and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission and the City Council have already approved the special permit for the other half — an area from 120th to 148th streets that’s inside the city’s jurisdiction.

The planning commission ultimately signed off on a special permit for the county portion, but only after two votes and substantial debate.

Much of the sticking point on the county land is a provision that would allow panels to be placed on agricultural outlots, which are open spaces that are part of acreage developments in what are known as community unit plans.