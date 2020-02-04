Lancaster County Board approves rules for new livestock operations

"We are creating a sustainable economic environment and the safest food in the world while also trying to protect our environment,” Tim Kalkowski, a task force member and ag lender with First State Bank Nebraska, said of the regulations. "It's a balancing act, and I think there's a place for both issues."

These new rules wouldn't apply to the Costco chicken barn projects already reviewed by the board.

Only one of them was approved by the county, but both have spawned legal battles.

The farms each planned to raise broiler chickens that would be processed for sale as rotisserie chickens at the Lincoln Premium Poultry plant in Fremont.

The new regulations would limit any future expansion of the Bevans Barns poultry farm near Waverly, which has about 82,000 chickens, because they would need to comply with the new rules if they wanted to build out.

Environmental protection advocates largely praised the new rules as a laudable first step.

Edison McDonald of GC Resolve said he was excited the county made the changes it did Tuesday.

GC Resolve wants to see counties put moratoriums on these farms until they implement regulations as Lancaster County did, he said.