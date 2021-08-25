Lancaster County Board approves budget with 1 cent decrease in tax rate

The Lancaster County Board unanimously approved an unusual 2021-22 budget -- one inflated by millions in federal relief, the biggest jump in assessed property values in recent history and more carryover from a year marked by a global pandemic.
The board lowered the tax rate by 1 cent per $100 of valuation on the general fund budget supported by property tax revenue.
The county’s overall $246.4 million budget increased an eye-popping 21%, primarily because of $20 million from the federal American Relief Plan, a portion of the $62 million the county will receive. Putting $20 million in the budget authorizes the county to spend it as needed.
But how that one-time money can be spent is limited. It’s part of $108 million coming to the city ($46 million) and county. The two local governments jointly announced plans to spend it to bolster small businesses, in workforce development, to invest in public health initiatives and expand mental health and rural broadband services.
The $128.5 million general fund budget -- the one supported by property tax revenue -- increased by about $5.1 million (4%).
Salaries make up about 35% of the budget, County Budget Director Dennis Meyer told the County Board on Tuesday before their vote.
The three biggest departments are the county engineer ($32.8 million of the budget), corrections ($29.4 million) and the sheriff’s office ($15.1 million), he said.
The budget also was bolstered by an additional $8.2 million in carryover from the previous year’s budget because the pandemic slowed things such as court services and reduced expenses. The county will add $6.5 million of that to the cash reserve.
Meyer said that still doesn’t get the county to the level it wants to be with its so-called rainy-day fund, but the $16.6 million now set aside gets it closer.
The budget includes hiring several new employees: two in the county attorney’s office, two in the sheriff’s office, two in the public defender’s office, two for community corrections and a grant coordinator, a position that will be paid with a portion of the federal relief money.
The tax-funded budget also sets aside $1 million, a portion of what it will cost to widen South 68th Street, a project that will begin next year.
County Engineer Pam Dingman asked the board Tuesday if it could use that $1 million instead to fix bridges in the county -- there are 26 that need to be replaced.
“Once again, the budget does not meet the needs of our department,” she said.
The board left the money for the 68th Street project.
The county built its budget with the assumption that property tax revenue would increase 10%. It actually increased 11.08%, which means it will get an extra $833,605. Meyer said they’d put that in a sinking fund -- a sort of holding fund to use for projects that arise.
The county will lower its tax rate by 1.75 cents, but shift three-quarters of a cent of the levy to the Railroad Transportation Safety District to help raise money for long-discussed improvements at 33rd and Cornhusker Highway.
The proposed budget would lower the county’s property tax levy from 28.1576 cents per $100 of property valuation to 26.4076 cents. The railroad transportation district's levy would increase from 1.4717 cents to 2.2217 cents.
The owner of a home valued at the average $226,342 would pay $648 in taxes to support Lancaster County and the transportation district.
If that homeowner’s value increased 11%, however, he would pay about $64 more than he would have before the increase in the assessed value of his home.
Annually, Lancaster County comprises about 13% of a city property owner’s tax statement. The city’s budget comprises slightly more and Lincoln Public Schools comprises the lion’s share at about 61%.
