Lancaster County Board approves budget with 1 cent decrease in tax rate

The budget also was bolstered by an additional $8.2 million in carryover from the previous year’s budget because the pandemic slowed things such as court services and reduced expenses. The county will add $6.5 million of that to the cash reserve.

Meyer said that still doesn’t get the county to the level it wants to be with its so-called rainy-day fund, but the $16.6 million now set aside gets it closer.

The budget includes hiring several new employees: two in the county attorney’s office, two in the sheriff’s office, two in the public defender’s office, two for community corrections and a grant coordinator, a position that will be paid with a portion of the federal relief money.

The tax-funded budget also sets aside $1 million, a portion of what it will cost to widen South 68th Street, a project that will begin next year.

County Engineer Pam Dingman asked the board Tuesday if it could use that $1 million instead to fix bridges in the county -- there are 26 that need to be replaced.

“Once again, the budget does not meet the needs of our department,” she said.

The board left the money for the 68th Street project.