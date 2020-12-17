 Skip to main content
Lancaster County bars allowed to reopen beginning Friday
Lancaster County bars allowed to reopen beginning Friday

Lancaster County bars closed to drinkers by recent coronavirus restrictions can reopen on Friday, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The Health Department notified bar owners Thursday morning of the plans to relax a restriction that had limited bars only to take-out service through Friday. 

Bars that serve food could serve alcohol but had to close by 9 p.m. like restaurants.

Under new rules set for inclusion in a new directed health measure Friday, bars can serve drinkers until 11 p.m. After 11 p.m., they can only sell food or alcohol to go. 

Give and Let Live sets up tabs to raise funds for pandemic-stricken bars and restaurants
While the bars will be allowed to reopen, they still will be restricted to 50% of capacity, and parties will be limited to groups of eight who must stay at least 6 feet apart.
 
The Health Department imposed the restrictions Nov. 25 as a means to reduce indoor gatherings as new cases in the county and hospitalizations were surging. 

In the letter obtained by the Journal Star, Scott Holmes, Environmental Public Health Division manager for the department, said Lincoln's coronavirus case peak did not come until Dec. 5, and because the department had observed false peaks at other times during the pandemic, they waited until they had additional assurance the data was actually trending down.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
"Fortunately, as of yesterday we were finally certain that we had turned a corner and the case numbers were coming down," Holmes said, adding hospitalizations have shown a similar trend and dipped below 100 Wednesday. 

Watch now: Coronavirus trends show decline following restrictions; bar, restaurant rules under review

Some bars that could have offered take-home drinks shut down rather than remain open following the Nov. 25 rule. 

But last week, bar owners began calling on the Health Department to relax their restriction as the department did for the three-week postponement of indoor youth sports. 

"Thank you for your sacrifice, which has helped to prevent illness and death in our community," Holmes told bar owners. 

This is a developing story. Stay with Journalstar.com for updates.

'They don't see how bad it truly is' — Lincoln ICU doctors, nurses bear the brunt of the pandemic
Ricketts says general public COVID-19 shots in April still expected

LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

Coronavirus logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

