Lancaster County attorney to drop legal challenge to newly appointed health director

Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon will drop his challenge to the legal authority of local health director Pat Lopez following her unanimous confirmation to permanently lead the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

Last week, Condon had said Lopez, then-interim Health Department director, had not been properly appointed to her role and he would pursue a court order ousting her from the office unless she was properly appointed.

Lopez took over as interim director in May 2019 after then-director Shavonna Lausterer took a medical leave before she died of breast cancer.

The registered nurse and career public health professional remained in her post in January after an unsuccessful permanent search for a new director.

Lancaster County Board and the local Board of Health joined the Lincoln City Council this week in unanimously approving Lopez's appointment.

In a news release Tuesday, Condon said he considered the matter completed.