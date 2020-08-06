Judge tosses city's motion for injunction to close Madsen's, says there are other options

"We chose not to do that. We didn't want that circus," Connolly said.

At the hearing, Colborn pressed Connolly on why the city didn't seek immediate compliance, considering city municipal code says Lincoln Police and the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office "shall" enforce all orders issued by the health director.

Colborn said if the city found the bubonic plague in a building, it would just shut the place down; it wouldn't ask a judge to do it.

Connolly said under the law, the city had the option of asking for an injunction civilly.

"And that's exactly what we're doing," he said.

In Thursday's order, Colborn said the city ordinance doesn't merely allow the health director to levy a fine that a business owner could shrug off as a cost of doing business. Rather, he said, it allows the health director to order a business to close, and it shall be enforced by law enforcement.

"Closing a business is exactly what the city wants the court to do here, of course, except the court's order (unlike the health director's order) could only be enforced through contempt proceedings," he said.

In other words, Colborn would've had to order Madsen's to close, then hold a contempt hearing if he refused.