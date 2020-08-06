You are the owner of this article.
Judge tosses city's motion for injunction to close Madsen's, says there are other options
Judge tosses city's motion for injunction to close Madsen's, says there are other options

A Lincoln judge has tossed out the city's complaint seeking an injunction to close Madsen's Bowling & Billiards over flagrant violations of the city's directed health measures, but it wasn't necessarily a win for the business.

Lancaster County District Judge John Colborn essentially said the city doesn't need a court to order Madsen's to close. It already has a way to get it done: police and deputies.

"The court does not decide, however whether the directed health measures 2020-07 (the "DHM") is valid, either generally or as applied to Madsen Bowling," he said in the nine-page order filed Thursday.

Owner Benjamin Madsen's attorney, J.L. Spray, said his client feels relieved to have the city "off his back."

"But he's fearful that they'll continue to seek some type of an order against him and his business," he said.

Indeed, interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said after the ruling Thursday if Madsen's continues to violate the directed health measure, she will order it closed.

“If violations continue to be observed at Madsen’s, the health department will issue an order for the business to close and to remain closed until Madsen’s submits a plan to comply with the directed health measure and that plan is approved by the health department,” she said in a statement.

But she added that she hopes it won't be necessary for law enforcement to enforce an order.

In his analysis, Colborn focused on the requirement that the party seeking a permanent injunction not have a so-called adequate remedy of law, meaning "a remedy that is plain and complete and as practical and efficient to the ends of justice and its prompt administration."

Colborn said under the ordinances, the health director has the power to order Madsen's to close.

"And such order shall be enforced by the city and county law enforcement agencies," the judge said. "Given the health director's powers, the court is unsure why it is being asked to order the closure."

Watch Now: Attorneys lay out case for, against shutting down Madsen's over health measure violations

On Saturday, Madsen kept his doors open, defying Lopez's order to close for 24 hours, then fought back in court after the city filed a complaint seeking an injunction on Monday.

At a hearing Wednesday, Spray hit on what would become a key point in the arguments: There were other remedies available to the city, aside from closing Madsen's.

It could've sought a closure order initially or filed a criminal charge against Madsen.

Chief Assistant City Attorney Chris Connolly acknowledged the city had the option of sending in Lincoln police to clear out the business Saturday, when Lopez ordered the bowling alley to shut down over numerous violations of the directed health measure, including not requiring patrons or staff to wear masks indoors. 

"We chose not to do that. We didn't want that circus," Connolly said.

Court will decide fate of Madsen's Bowling & Billiards after it defied health department order to shut down

At the hearing, Colborn pressed Connolly on why the city didn't seek immediate compliance, considering city municipal code says Lincoln Police and the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office "shall" enforce all orders issued by the health director.

Colborn said if the city found the bubonic plague in a building, it would just shut the place down; it wouldn't ask a judge to do it.

Connolly said under the law, the city had the option of asking for an injunction civilly. 

"And that's exactly what we're doing," he said.

In Thursday's order, Colborn said the city ordinance doesn't merely allow the health director to levy a fine that a business owner could shrug off as a cost of doing business. Rather, he said, it allows the health director to order a business to close, and it shall be enforced by law enforcement.

"Closing a business is exactly what the city wants the court to do here, of course, except the court's order (unlike the health director's order) could only be enforced through contempt proceedings," he said.

City files injunction asking judge to order Madsen’s closed over health directive violations

In other words, Colborn would've had to order Madsen's to close, then hold a contempt hearing if he refused.

In its complaint, the city alleges that Madsen's hasn't complied with the city's health order since it went into effect July 20. Employees aren't wearing protective face coverings, and the business isn't requiring patrons to wear face coverings or comply with 6-foot separations.

Connolly said the city has tried to soften the impact of the rules, and if Madsen's had made reasonable efforts to comply, it wouldn't be in court.

"These DHMs can be difficult to work with and we understand the frustration that Madsen's is feeling about this, but the protection of the community has to be paramount and must take priority," he said at this week's hearing. 

Court will decide fate of Madsen's Bowling & Billiards after it defied health department order to shut down

Remaining for another day's fight was Spray's contention that Lopez isn't a "duly appointed health director" because she was hired as a consultant on contract and hasn't been approved by the board of health, City Council or County Board, as set out in statute.

"That problem doesn't go away," Spray said after the decision came down.

He said he doesn't know why the city has been negligent in getting a health director appointed, particularly during a pandemic.

"We're not taking the temperature of the salad bar here," the attorney said.

Spray said if the city does close Madsen's they'll be back at the courthouse and he'll be seeking an injunction to stop them. 

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

