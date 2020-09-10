Judge dismisses lawsuit to remove signatures from petition capping payday loan rates

Otte also dismissed allegations that at least some of the signatures submitted with the petition were obtained through fraud because circulators did not read the entire object statement to signers.

In his order, Otte cited a 2009 ruling from Lancaster County District Court that determined "it is sufficient that circulators summarize, generally, the object or purpose of the petition in a way that is not misleading" under statutes governing petition drives.

Failing to read the object statement verbatim did not constitute fraud, Otte wrote, and Chaney's attorney, Scott Lautenbaugh, did not provide particular evidence that signatures had been obtained fraudulently.

Instead, Otte said the law presumes that persons who sign documents do so with full knowledge of what it is they are signing.

"In this case, all 188 affidavits attached to the Plaintiff's Complaint are identical and were signed by the petition signers in late August 2020, approximately five to eight months after they signed the petition," Otte wrote.

"The Court finds the credibility of these affidavits questionable, especially given the passage of time," he added.