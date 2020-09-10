Judge dismisses lawsuit to remove signatures from petition capping payday loan rates

A Lancaster County District Court judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit against Secretary of State Bob Evnen and sponsors seeking to remove signatures from a ballot initiative to cap payday loan rates set to go before voters in November.
The challenge, brought by Brian Chaney of Omaha, who worked in the payday loan industry, sought to invalidate the ballot measure after more than 180 people said they added their names to the petition drive without being fully aware of what they were signing.
Attorneys for Evnen and the initiative's sponsors, Nebraskans for Responsible Lending, argued the individuals who wished to have their names removed filed affidavits to do so after the deadline and added there were tens of thousands of signatures not counted that could push the effort above the threshold set in state statute.
Judge Robert R. Otte sided with the secretary of state and the ballot initiative's sponsors a day before the Nov. 3 ballot will be finalized, saying statute requires any sworn and notarized public statement to be filed with election officials "prior to or on the day the petition is filed for verification."
Evnen certified the petition eligible for the general election ballot on July 31, Otte wrote in his order. The first of 188 affidavits submitted to the court last week were signed on Aug. 20, three weeks after the deadline.
Otte also dismissed allegations that at least some of the signatures submitted with the petition were obtained through fraud because circulators did not read the entire object statement to signers.
In his order, Otte cited a 2009 ruling from Lancaster County District Court that determined "it is sufficient that circulators summarize, generally, the object or purpose of the petition in a way that is not misleading" under statutes governing petition drives.
Failing to read the object statement verbatim did not constitute fraud, Otte wrote, and Chaney's attorney, Scott Lautenbaugh, did not provide particular evidence that signatures had been obtained fraudulently.
Instead, Otte said the law presumes that persons who sign documents do so with full knowledge of what it is they are signing.
"In this case, all 188 affidavits attached to the Plaintiff's Complaint are identical and were signed by the petition signers in late August 2020, approximately five to eight months after they signed the petition," Otte wrote.
"The Court finds the credibility of these affidavits questionable, especially given the passage of time," he added.
Nebraskans for Responsible Lending said in a statement Otte's ruling represents the third time a challenge to remove the initiative from the ballot has failed since it was certified by Evnen in July.
The measure would lower the cap on interest and fees payday lenders could charge for short-term loans from 400% to 36%.
Owner of Paycheck Advance seeks change to ballot language on proposed cap of payday loan interest rates
"The payday loan industry doesn't believe they can win in the court of public opinion, so they've filed these Hail Mary lawsuits to try to stop voters from having their say," spokeswoman Aubrey Mancuso said.
"Harming vulnerable consumers by charging them an average rate of 400% to borrow money is just way too much and the payday lenders know that voters will agree," she added.
Previously, a Lancaster County District Court judge said the ballot initiative complied with the single subject rule and that the language of the title and explanatory statement were drafted properly.
The latter challenge was appealed to the Nebraska Supreme Court and is expected to be decided later Thursday.
