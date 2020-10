Judge allows challenge to Lincoln's regulations for home bakers to proceed

A lawsuit seeking to overturn new Lincoln regulations for home bakers survived an early challenge after a district judge shot down an attempt by city attorneys to dismiss the case.

Lancaster County District Judge John Colborn allowed Cindy Harper's lawsuit to proceed after finding tension exists between the state law and the city's cottage food business ordinance enacted in February.

State law required only that they register with the state and disclose to their customers that the food wasn't subject to regulation or inspection, but health officials said the city regulations passed this year simply clarify how these businesses could operate safely.

Previously Lincoln's city code prohibited these businesses, and people who legally wanted to sell food products made in their home needed to go through a farmers market.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department staff said kitchen inspections set out in the ordinance would help reduce food-borne illness and other rules would help govern food safety by barring pets from being present in the kitchen for example.

Harper filed her lawsuit challenging the ordinance's constitutionality in May and the city sought to have the case dismissed.