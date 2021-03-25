JPA cuts break for event-deprived Pinnacle Bank Arena's premium seat holders

West Haymarket Joint Public Agency officials Thursday waived a year's worth of fees for Pinnacle Bank Arena suite and loge box owners and reduced rates for club seat holders because of the pandemic.
JPA officials took the action at their monthly meeting as a way to recognize and reward the patience and optimism of the arena patrons, according to the resolutions.
When the pandemic hit and events ceased, patrons began calling about their agreements, and arena and city staff decided to halt fee collection last year, Chief Assistant City Attorney Chris Connolly said at the JPA meeting.
"In each case, we’ve had concerns about people paying in large sums of money for seats they can’t use," Connolly said.
Typically, the arena receives about $2 million annually in revenue from the combined fees on the 32 suites and 20 loge boxes, arena manager Tom Lorenz said.
All 2020-2021 fees owed on so-called premium seat contracts will be formally wiped out under the resolution passed Thursday.
The JPA will also roll back the per-seat prices for club seats to $750, the original price from the arena's opening in 2013, Connolly said.
Some club seat rates had risen to about $800 per seat, Lorenz said.
Club seat holders must also pay the cost of tickets to events they want to see.
Under the resolution, new club seat agreements will begin at the $750-per-seat rate, and staff can renegotiate existing agreements to match the new rates.
Lorenz called the JPA's decision the right and appropriate way to treat a key group of fans whose investment has helped make the arena possible.
The arena received $2 million in pandemic federal relief funds to stabilize its finances and last year received an additional subsidy from the city because of the lost event income.
