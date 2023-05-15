A new ordinance that expands Lincoln’s food truck ordinance was a full circle moment for City Councilwoman Tammy Ward at her last meeting Monday.

The council unanimously approved the ordinance that will allow food vendors to operate for up to four hours in residential neighborhoods and in designated areas downtown.

Expanding the food truck program in Lincoln was one of the first issues Ward championed after her election four years ago — and the result was two pilot programs and, finally, an ordinance.

Ward didn’t run for reelection, and new council members were sworn in shortly after five veteran council members voted. Outgoing council members Michelle Suarez and Richard Meginnis were absent.

Hallie Salem, redevelopment manager with the city’s urban development department, thanked Ward last week during a public hearing on the proposed ordinance.

“We started talking about this 10-15 years ago,” she said. “It’s been a long time in the making and we really needed a champion in this.”

The food truck program began in 2011, and until the pilot programs began, truck vendors who wanted to operate downtown either had to get permission from private property owners or go through a time-consuming process of applying for a special event permit.

Ward was elected in 2019, and that fall the city began a pilot program to let food trucks operate in designated areas downtown. The pilot was postponed when the pandemic hit and brought back in the spring of 2022, then extended until winter.

Also in 2022, the city began a pilot to let food trucks operate in residential neighborhoods.

The final ordinance approved Monday incorporates much of what city officials set up for the pilot programs, as well incorporating things they learned, Salem told the council during the public hearing.

The ordinance expands the time food trucks can be in residential neighborhoods from 10 minutes to four hours — with permission of the adjacent homeowner.

The ordinance also allows food trucks in designated downtown areas, although they must stay 300 feet away from a bricks-and-mortar restaurant, unless the owner gives them permission to be closer.

Initial worries that food trucks would compete with downtown restaurants hasn’t happened, and those brick-and-mortar restaurants see it as a partnership, Ward said.

Salem said city officials learned a lot about the reservation and permitting process and some changes were made, such as requiring at least a two-day notice from vendors so they have time to cover the parking meters.

The ordinance also spells out the state’s definition of “ready to eat” food by which vendors must abide, and eliminates the need for background checks, which were too cumbersome, Salem said.

