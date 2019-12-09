Indoor vaping ban for Lincoln unecessary, discriminatory, opponents say

Nationally, 48 deaths associated with vaping have caused a public health outcry, though many of the deaths have been linked to the use of illicit black market THC cartridges, according to federal health authorities.

Lincoln City Council members have already signaled support for the ban, according to interviews.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Board of Health voted to support the ban last month, and Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said her administration supports the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control to regulate vaping this way.

Grand Island has already passed a vaping ban, and North Platte's city council is looking to do the same.

Health department officials have argued e-cigarettes would have been added to the indoor smoking ban if they had been as available and popular as they are now when the city enacted the ban in 2004.

Many businesses have already banned vaping indoors, but a city ordinance could give backing to businesses looking to outlaw the practice and protect public health, health department officials have said.

"No one should have to choose between their health and a paycheck," Nick Faustman of the American Cancer Society's Nebraska Cancer Action Center told the City Council Monday.