In the first-ever televised debate in a mayoral race, incumbent Leirion Gaylor Baird and former state Sen. Suzanne Geist sparred early Sunday evening over negative campaign ads, the response to Black Lives Matter protests, Geist’s voting record and the mayor’s support of police.

As it has throughout the campaign, public safety was central to the debate, with Gaylor Baird denouncing what she said were misleading ads about the level of crime in Lincoln, and Geist contending Gaylor Baird failed to support police during Black Lives Matter protests after the May 2020 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The candidates repeatedly returned to two major points: Gaylor Baird saying Geist’s voting record in the Legislature shows her values don’t reflect Lincoln’s and negative campaign ads paint a distorted picture of the city; and Geist saying she would better support police and focus on city issues not a social agenda.

“I’m also known for standing with law enforcement. My opponent is known for kneeling with protesters, and abandoning their families in their greatest time of need,” Geist said, apparently referring to the death of Officer Mario Herrera, who was shot in the line of duty in August 2020. His widow has written a letter of support for Geist.

The Lincoln Police Union has endorsed Geist; the firefighter's union has endorsed Gaylor Baird.

Gaylor Baird said in contrast to misleading ads from Geist’s supporters, violent crime is approaching a 30-year low in Lincoln despite a population that’s increased by 100,000.

“The only reason that this continues to be front and center in this campaign is that my opponent and those who support her – primarily Pete Ricketts, who has funded much of her campaign – continues to barrage her community with ads that paint a scary picture of Lincoln.”

That picture is untrue, Gaylor Baird said.

“They are trying to scare people into thinking that there's a problem in order to vote for change,” she said.

Geist countered that some crimes in Lincoln have increased, and it’s a concern she’s heard repeatedly from constituents. Part of the problem, she said, is the number of officers on the street now is lower than when Gaylor Baird was elected.

The mayor said she has consistently added money for new officers to her budgets, but numbers on the street fluctuate because of retirements and when police recruit training begins.

She also took a stab at Geist’s support of a bill to allow concealed carry without a permit, which she said will make Lincoln’s streets less safe. Geist, who voted once in support of the bill but later said she had concerns, said there needs a balance between second amendment rights and looking out for public safety.

Gaylor Baird also pointed to Geist’s voting record in support of banning gender-affirming care, further extending abortion restrictions and a proposal for a consumption tax.

“Her policies are too extreme for this community, and they will not help us compete for 21st-century talent as we work to grow and support our local businesses,” Gaylor Baird said.

The mayor also accused Geist of signing a petition that "says its OK to fire people because they're gay," a reference to a referendum petition on the fairness ordinance passed by the City Council that extended discrimination protections to include sexual orientation and gender identity. The council rescinded the ordinance after a successful referendum petition launched by opponents to take the issue to voters.

Geist said she would help anyone find a job with the city, but signed the referendum petition because she disagreed with the methodology, specifically forcing businesses to obey something with which they may or may not agree.

“I believe what the city should be about is city business and not driving a social public agenda,” she said.

On other issues, Geist said she was concerned about new floodplain regulations brought forward by Gaylor Baird’s administration, which she will further increase housing costs, and she'd making reducing regulations on developers a priority.

Gaylor Baird countered that the federal floodplain maps haven’t been updated in many years, and new regulations are needed to protect against a greater flooding risk.

She said her administration has worked to increase housing availability at all price levels and created a rehab program for existing affordable homes.

The candidates essentially agreed on the importance of creating a second water source for the city and the recommendation to dig new wells in the Missouri River. Both also supported plans for a controversial skyscraper at Ninth and P streets.

On the mask mandate during the pandemic, Gaylor Baird said her opponent was the “anti-mask candidate.” Geist said she supported actions taken early in the pandemic, but it wasn’t fair to expect businesses to police the use of masks, when they were just trying to survive.

On the budget, Geist said making the city budget more transparent would be a priority. Gaylor Baird said her administration has lowered the property tax levy in each budget.

The debate was sponsored by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Journalism and Mass Communications, and was moderated and aired by KLKN. The debate included questions from students and the public.