In an unusual county election, just one candidate is running unopposed

In what’s turning out to be an unusual election cycle in Lancaster County this year, Pam Dingman is an outlier as the only unopposed candidate.

When Tuesday's filing deadline passed, Dingman, a Republican seeking a third term as Lancaster County Engineer, was the only candidate facing no challengers. She was appointed in 2013 and elected the next year.

The primary is May 10. All county offices are partisan so one candidate from each party will advance.

The three county commissioner incumbents seeking election this year — Sean Flowerday to District 1 in southwest Lancaster County, Deb Schorr to District 3 in southeastern Lancaster County and Rick Vest to District 5 in northeast Lancaster County — all face opponents, though only Schorr, who is seeking a sixth term, faces a primary contest.

Schorr, a Republican and the longest-serving commissioner, is being challenged by two Republicans: Matthew Schulte, a former Lincoln Board of Education member and executive director of Youth for Christ/Campus Life, and Travis Filing, the village chairman and mayor of Panama.

Vest, a Democrat, faces a challenge by Jason Krueger, a Republican from Lincoln who ran for Lincoln Airport Authority last year; and Cameron Hall, a Republican from Lincoln, is running for Flowerday's seat.

Also facing a primary challenge is Lancaster County Public Defender Joe Nigro, a Democrat and longtime public defender seeking his third term to lead the office. Kristi Egger, a Democrat who retired after 32 years as a public defender in the office, also is seeking election to the top job. Trevor Preble, a Republican and criminal, family and bankruptcy attorney in Lincoln, also filed as a candidate.

Two state senators who are being term-limited out of office this year are seeking election to county offices.

Adam Morfeld, a Democrat, is challenging Republican incumbent Pat Condon to be Lancaster County Attorney. Morfeld, who is finishing his second term as a state senator, founded and directs the nonprofit Civic Nebraska.

Republican party officials had challenged Morfeld's eligibility to run for the office, but a district court judge ruled in his favor Wednesday.

Condon, a longtime deputy county attorney, was appointed to lead the office in 2018 after Joe Kelly was appointed U.S. Attorney for Nebraska. He ran unopposed later that year.

Matt Hansen, a Democrat who has represented northeast Lincoln in the Legislature since 2014, is running for Lancaster County clerk, as is Kris Beckenbach, a Republican who has worked in business, health care and education.

Dan Nolte, a Democrat who served four terms as Lancaster County Clerk, decided not to run for that office again and instead is challenging Rob Ogden to be Lancaster County Assessor and register of deeds.

Ogden, a Republican running for his second term, worked in the assessor’s office for 22 years and was chief deputy when longtime assessor Norm Agena retired.

A longtime city ombudsman, Lin Quenzer, a Democrat, is challenging Republican incumbent Troy Hawk for clerk of the district court.

Sheriff Terry Wagner, a Republican seeking his eighth term, faces two challengers for the first time since he was first elected in 1994.

Johnny “Jay” Pitts Jr., a Democrat and Lincoln Airport Authority officer and former sheriff’s deputy and Lincoln police officer, is seeking the office, as is Conan Thomas, a Libertarian. Thomas led an unsuccessful recall effort against five Norris School Board members over the mask mandate last year.

Finally, Lancaster County Treasurer Rachel Garver, a Democrat seeking a second term, has two Republican challengers: Jasmine Gibson and Tracy Refior, both of Lincoln. Gibson is a title clerk in the treasurer’s office and Refior ran an unsuccessful bid for Lincoln Airport Authority last year.

He and Krueger, the small-business owner challenging county Commissioner Rick Vest, both opposed an airport terminal expansion and got involved in a public spat after Nick Cusick, who was chairman of the board, asked Krueger to drop out and endorse the top-two vote-getters to ensure Refior didn’t get elected. Krueger didn't drop out, nor did he win the election.

