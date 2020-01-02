'I have never fully recovered from this attack': Teachers renew support for bill allowing for physical intervention

A vicious classroom assault in 2017 by a student left Tricia Rohde with a broken nose and a concussion, as well as deep psychological and emotional wounds that remain to this day.

The special education teacher with two decades’ experience said she couldn’t remember screaming as one of her students, known for having a history of violence against teachers, punched her in the head and face repeatedly and threw a trash can at her.

“I have only heard about it from the paraprofessionals that were forced to helplessly stay outside of the room since they were not restraint-trained,” Rohde said Thursday. “I was trapped, and I remember clearly wanting to make sure neither the student nor I got hurt."

Rohde described being trapped for a matter of minutes -- what she said “felt like hours” -- until administration arrived to help restrain the student, but when administrators left, she was attacked once more.

“I have never fully recovered from this attack,” she added.

The state’s largest teacher union said violence against teachers, paraprofessionals and other students has worsened in recent years as the number of students who come to school after experiencing traumatic events at home or who go untreated for mental health issues grows.