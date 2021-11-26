 Skip to main content
Human resources director for city, county to retire
Human resources director for city, county to retire

  Updated
doug mcdaniel

Doug McDaniel

Doug McDaniel, director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Human Resources Department since 2012, will retire in January.

During his decade in the position, McDaniel helped develop a new human resources and payroll system, which was implemented last year and oversaw investments in diversity and inclusion work.

“I have had the pleasure to serve two mayors and I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the residents of Lincoln and Lancaster County,” McDaniel said in a news release. “There are very talented and dedicated employees throughout the city and county, and they take great pride in their work. I have worked with a great team of HR and Risk professionals and have the utmost confidence in their abilities as they continue their work."

McDaniel's last day as director will be Jan. 10. The position is expected to be posted by mid-December, and a new director chosen by the end of February.

Reach the writer at rholladay@journalstar.com

