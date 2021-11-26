Human resources director for city, county to retire

During his decade in the position, McDaniel helped develop a new human resources and payroll system, which was implemented last year and oversaw investments in diversity and inclusion work.

“I have had the pleasure to serve two mayors and I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the residents of Lincoln and Lancaster County,” McDaniel said in a news release. “There are very talented and dedicated employees throughout the city and county, and they take great pride in their work. I have worked with a great team of HR and Risk professionals and have the utmost confidence in their abilities as they continue their work."