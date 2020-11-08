How much will you pay in property taxes next year? Figure out your bill with our calculator

Lincoln homeowners whose property values didn't change this year may see slightly cheaper tax bills hit their mailboxes in early December.
The largest local property taxing authority, Lincoln Public Schools, lowered its levy slightly, while the city of Lincoln, Lancaster County and Southeast Community College each held their rates level from the prior year amid the pandemic and a slight uptick in commercial value assessments.
Minor decreases to the Lower Platte South Natural Resources levy and taxing authorities paying off bonds to build the Lancaster County jail contributed to an overall 0.11% decrease in the levy.
With the new levy at $2.012986 per $100 of valuation, the owner of the average Lancaster County home valued at $201,600 would pay $4,058 in taxes.
Nonagland property owners in Lancaster County and across Nebraska will receive a slightly lower property tax credit this year at $102.21 per $100,000 of valuation. An overall increase in property valuation across the state led to the slight dip in the overall tax credit available because it required the state tax credit relief funds to stretch further.
With that tax credit, the average homeowner would save about $206 and owe a total of $3,852.
Assuming no change in valuation, the average homeowner would save 39 cents between his or her 2019 and 2020 tax bill, according to Journal Star analysis.
Nearly $2,500 of the bill would go to LPS, the largest local taxing authority. By comparison, the second-largest local taxing authority, the city of Lincoln, would receive about $645 from an average homeowner's taxes.
2020 was not a year of broad-scale increases to property values in Lancaster County. Reassessments were targeted more to commercial properties this year.
Calculate your 2020 Lancaster County property taxes with this JournalStar.com calculator. Enter your home or commercial land valuation without commas, and see a breakdown of your bill.
While many homeowners commonly pay their property taxes with their mortgage payments, those who don't must pay their first half before April 1 and their second half before Aug. 1 to avoid tax delinquency, Lancaster County Treasurer Rachel Garver said. Taxes owed for 2020 are paid in 2021.
As property owners look ahead to next year, Lancaster County Assessor Rob Ogden said he projects many homeowners will face valuation increases to better align with the market.
Higher-end homes will not likely see valuation increases, he said.
"But most of the rest will see a change upward," Ogden said.
Ogden also anticipates valuation increases and decreases in different areas of the commercial property market.
Some may be downward valuations of properties because of the pandemic, such as hotels, which have had more vacancies, Ogden said. Earlier this year, hotel owners pushed unsuccessfully for their 2020 values to be lowered because of it.
Beginning in 2021, the Assessor's Office plans to utilize a new valuation assessment method to better reflect the market trends, Ogden said, and the change will likely result in minor valuation adjustments more regularly than bigger increases every few years.
Property owners will receive their preliminary valuation in January and can then informally protest their value before a final value is set later in the spring.
