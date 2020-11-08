How much will you pay in property taxes next year? Figure out your bill with our calculator

Lincoln homeowners whose property values didn't change this year may see slightly cheaper tax bills hit their mailboxes in early December.

The largest local property taxing authority, Lincoln Public Schools, lowered its levy slightly, while the city of Lincoln, Lancaster County and Southeast Community College each held their rates level from the prior year amid the pandemic and a slight uptick in commercial value assessments.

Minor decreases to the Lower Platte South Natural Resources levy and taxing authorities paying off bonds to build the Lancaster County jail contributed to an overall 0.11% decrease in the levy.

With the new levy at $2.012986 per $100 of valuation, the owner of the average Lancaster County home valued at $201,600 would pay $4,058 in taxes.

Nonagland property owners in Lancaster County and across Nebraska will receive a slightly lower property tax credit this year at $102.21 per $100,000 of valuation. An overall increase in property valuation across the state led to the slight dip in the overall tax credit available because it required the state tax credit relief funds to stretch further.

With that tax credit, the average homeowner would save about $206 and owe a total of $3,852.