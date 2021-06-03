Housing market led to valuation increases for many Lancaster County property owners

Some property valuations went down, others went up, many 5% to 20%, he said, though some went up considerably more than that based on phone calls to the office.

Mullins said he’s talked to a number of people who saw 15% to 20% increases, including his father. Although his house needs work, that seems much more reasonable given the location and condition, he said.

Gaines said really big jumps likely mean there's been some improvements made or it was under-valued before.

Mullins said he replaced his roof, but his foundation is still sinking and water seeps in when it rains.

Property tax revenue for schools and local governments is based on property valuations, which will be finalized in August. Those governments will figure their budgets, and property owners will get a tax bill sometime in October. The biggest chunk of that tax bill — more than 60% — comes from Lincoln Public Schools.

The assessor’s office did little with commercial properties this year, Ogden said, because they’re waiting to see whether the effects of the pandemic turn out to be long-term. They made a substantial adjustment in apartments and multi-family homes, he said.