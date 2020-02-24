Housing bill aimed at increasing rental options draws concern from Lincoln neighborhood leaders

Lincoln neighborhood leaders have sounded the alarm about a state proposal seeking to allow duplexes, cottage clusters, town houses, triplexes and quadplexes in residential areas that have limited them locally.
"It looks like it’s just an open-ended shooting gallery, particularly, for older neighborhoods," Paul Johnson, the East Campus Community Organization Board president, said of the legislation (LB794).
Some neighborhood association presidents this week said they feared the bill would give developers free rein to buy up single-family homes, tear them down and put up apartments that can remake the neighborhood and degrade its value.
Sen. Matt Hansen, who represents north-central and northeast Lincoln, introduced the bill this session to expand options for renters and make housing more affordable in Nebraska's cities by eliminating what he sees as arbitrary zoning rules banning or limiting these living options, he said.
"Just through zoning, they’ve been reduced, if not eliminated, in some parts of town,” Hansen said in an interview Wednesday.
The bill to expand this so-called "middle housing" remains in committee and won't likely advance for debate by the full Legislature this year.
But it comes at a time when Lincoln city officials are working on ways to increase the quality of housing in the city and its affordability. Removing that local control isn't the solution, city and neighborhood officials said.
“The goal (the senator's) after is worthwhile," Woods Park Neighborhood Association President Randy Smith said. "But this is not the mechanism to achieve it.”
Smith bought a home in the neighborhood 20 years ago. About 15 years ago his neighborhood, like several others at the time, successfully got its zoning changed to limit people from putting denser housing there.
Many neighborhoods in the core of the city had developers build so-called "slip-in apartments" in the 1960s and 1970s by buying up houses, tearing them down and building apartments on small lots and off narrow streets.
Smith and others in his neighborhood first heard about the bill last weekend after Near South Neighborhood Association President Vish Reddi sent an email and shared his neighborhood's concern about its ramifications.
In the Near South, there's already a mix of single-family homes, duplexes, quadplexes and apartment buildings, and the infrastructure in Reddi's neighborhood is maxed out, he said.
"Why would we inflict that kind of damage on neighborhoods that have worked so hard to recover and improve?!" Reddi said in the email.
Neighborhood leaders say this approach to the problem doesn't necessarily even assure the housing will be affordable and it could ultimately reduce the property values of the homeowners who have spent years and their own money to improve their home's worth.
"If you just have more people that have no connection with the neighborhood except an address, it’s tougher for people who live there all their lives," Johnson said.
Hansen said he understands not everyone wants to live next to a rental property, as some landlords let their properties fall into disrepair.
But addressing the absentee landlord and neglected property problem means increasing code enforcement, not just banning rentals from an area, he said.
Hansen doesn't believe his proposal would result in developers razing homes to put up bigger rentals, he said.
Rather, he sees it as a way to develop vacant land in parts of Lincoln where residential development is stifled, the senator who lives in University Place said.
"What would be profitable there isn’t allowed, and people don’t want to jump through the hoops,” Hansen said.
Even in the city's neighborhoods with the most restricted zoning, the city allows duplexes on lots big enough for them, Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Director David Cary said.
The city of Lincoln didn't take a position for or against the bill at a hearing earlier this month.
Though city officials want to increase housing affordability here, Cary said the city took issue with the top-down zoning approach.
Hansen said he's working with fellow members of the Legislature's Urban Affairs Committee on other ways they can address affordable housing.
City planners are already working with some neighborhoods on ways to increase affordable housing options, and the current zoning landscape allows the community to tailor projects so they fit well in their neighborhood, Cary said.
"We haven’t gotten to the level of skyrocketing housing costs" seen in cities like Denver or Minneapolis, Cary said.
Lincoln's not in "the same solar system" as those major cities where housing has become increasingly less affordable, he said.
"That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be working on (the issue)," Cary said.
