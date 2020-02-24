Housing bill aimed at increasing rental options draws concern from Lincoln neighborhood leaders

Neighborhood leaders say this approach to the problem doesn't necessarily even assure the housing will be affordable and it could ultimately reduce the property values of the homeowners who have spent years and their own money to improve their home's worth.

"If you just have more people that have no connection with the neighborhood except an address, it’s tougher for people who live there all their lives," Johnson said.

Hansen said he understands not everyone wants to live next to a rental property, as some landlords let their properties fall into disrepair.

But addressing the absentee landlord and neglected property problem means increasing code enforcement, not just banning rentals from an area, he said.

Hansen doesn't believe his proposal would result in developers razing homes to put up bigger rentals, he said.

Rather, he sees it as a way to develop vacant land in parts of Lincoln where residential development is stifled, the senator who lives in University Place said.

"What would be profitable there isn’t allowed, and people don’t want to jump through the hoops,” Hansen said.