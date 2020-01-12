Home values likely to remain steady in 2020; commercial property values to see change

Most home values in Lancaster County will remain unchanged this year, but the county assessor will be revaluing some commercial land to match market worth.

Lancaster County Assessor Rob Ogden said the commercial property revaluations vary by type of business.

The values of smaller retail properties went up while those of big box stores dropped as chains like Shopko folded, Ogden said.

"In looking at everything, we had changes," Ogden said. "I don't think they're huge changes with a few exceptions, odd properties."

After increasing home values last year to match the hot housing market, the assessor's office anticipates only changing values for homes that were converted into apartments or duplexes this year, Ogden said.

Agricultural land values largely held steady with a few minor tweaks to account for a new state law change regarding grassland, Chief Deputy Lancaster County Assessor Derek Niederklein said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beginning Jan. 15, preliminary values for 2020 will be available online.

Property owners can check to see if their valuation changed by visiting Orion.lancaster.ne.gov.