Home for 14 recovering addicts gains accommodation approval from Lincoln planners

On a narrow vote, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission recommended giving an accommodation to a sober living house in the Near South Neighborhood.

The house at 1923 B St., which is affiliated with Oxford House, a community-based addiction recovery program, wants to allow as many as 14 men to live there at once, which violates the city's ordinance on how many unrelated people can live together.

However, Oxford House is seeking a "reasonable accommodation" from the city under the federal Fair Housing Act, which says cities cannot discriminate against people with disabilities, which courts have determined includes recovery from substance-abuse problems.

The Planning Commission on June 23 had recommended approval of an accommodation for two similar homes in north Lincoln run by another organization but voted 4-2 to recommend denial of the Oxford House, mainly because of complaints from neighbors and the proximity of another Oxford House in the same neighborhood.

Two commissioners who voted in favor of the accommodation the first time, Dick Campbell and Cristy Joy, again voiced support. They were joined by Commissioners Tracy Edgerton and Lorenzo Ball, who were not present at the June 23 meeting.

Edgerton, who is an attorney, said she felt as though many of the arguments against granting the accommodation, while valid, were irrelevant to what the commission was being asked to do.

"We really need to look at the facts and circumstances that are in front of us today with respect to this particular property," Edgerton said.

Commissioner Maribel Cruz, who voted to recommend denial of the accommodation three weeks ago, provided the fifth vote in favor of approval. She did not explain why she changed her vote.

Commissioners Tracy Corr and Gloria Eddins voted to recommend denial, just as they had June 23. The third denial vote came from Rich Rodenburg, who was not at the June 23 meeting.

Rodenburg said he applauds the work Oxford House does but was "uncomfortable calling a group of 14 unrelated, unsupervised individuals a family."

He said there needs to be "some fair, safe common ground" found that benefits the tenants of the house as well as the neighbors.

If that common ground is to be found, it will come from the City Council, which will have the final say in granting the accommodation.

In other business Wednesday, the Planning Commission:

* Recommended approval of a zoning change and use permit to allow a dental office at 70th Street and Pine Lake Road.

The commissioners voted in favor of changing the zoning to O-3, rather than residential-transition zoning favored by neighbors who expressed opposition.

While O-3 is more permissive in what types of businesses it allows and how big they can be than the residential-transition district, the developer of the dental office agreed to greatly limit the uses allowed there, which commissioners said would protect nearby residents.

* Recommended approval of the South Folsom Redevelopment Plan, which lays out the development of more than 53 acres at West Pioneers Boulevard and South Folsom Street.

The land is the site of the proposed Foxtail Meadows development, which would include 650 housing units, about a quarter of which would be reserved for low-income residents, and up to 15,000 square feet of commercial space.