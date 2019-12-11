Heroism during Lincoln water crisis recognized

The "failure is not an option" attitude of leaders in Lincoln's water division received special recognition Monday, as Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and other city officials praised their heroism in safeguarding the city's water during the March floods.
City Council Chair Jane Raybould said the city is accustomed to hearing about heroic acts by its police and firefighters, not its water system production staff.
But as the city lost power to its wellfields below the flooded Platte River near Ashland, its water team worked creatively and ceaselessly to maintain water quality even when water availability was in question, Raybould and others said.
They used airboats and helicopters, some put themselves in harm's way, and they anticipated how the river would react to the deluge of water draining across Nebraska by way of the Platte, the mayor and others said.
"At no time was the city’s water quality compromised," Gaylor Baird said, in giving the water division her monthly Award of Excellence for November at Monday's council meeting.
You have free articles remaining.
The mayor presented the award to Water Production and Treatment Superintendent Steve Owen, Assistant Superintendent of Maintenance Rick Roberts, Assistant Superintendent of Electrical/Control Corbin Harms, Assistant Superintendent of Operations Eric Lee and Laboratory Services Manager John Keith.
When he learned of the award, Owen thought to himself, "Geez, this is just our job. This is what we do," he said.
Owen said the more than 113 years of combined experience of Roberts, Harms, Lee and Keith helped guide the operations to preserve the city's water supply even amid rationing.
Assistant Director of Utilities Donna Garden offered a plaque recognizing all the water division staff, many of whom slept on cots to be ready during that flooding event.
Former Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Miki Esposito said the water division staff deserve years and years of plaques for their acts of courage and heroism.
"They’re bad-ass," Esposito said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.