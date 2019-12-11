Heroism during Lincoln water crisis recognized

Riley Johnson Reporter Riley Johnson reports on local government in Lincoln. Follow Riley Johnson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The "failure is not an option" attitude of leaders in Lincoln's water division received special recognition Monday, as Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and other city officials praised their heroism in safeguarding the city's water during the March floods.

City Council Chair Jane Raybould said the city is accustomed to hearing about heroic acts by its police and firefighters, not its water system production staff.

But as the city lost power to its wellfields below the flooded Platte River near Ashland, its water team worked creatively and ceaselessly to maintain water quality even when water availability was in question, Raybould and others said.

They used airboats and helicopters, some put themselves in harm's way, and they anticipated how the river would react to the deluge of water draining across Nebraska by way of the Platte, the mayor and others said.

"At no time was the city’s water quality compromised," Gaylor Baird said, in giving the water division her monthly Award of Excellence for November at Monday's council meeting.

