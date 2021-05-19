Heritage School will get a new name; City Council precedents set 40 years ago; and purple lights

“We want to model historical accuracy, to add more components so (students) understand the history of the school and have some more historical context for the experience,” Kellison said. “It’s important to know where the school came from and how it got to be where it is.”

They also considered the diversity of the students who spend a day at the school each year, including Native students and those who have immigrated from other countries whose heritage doesn’t fit squarely within the four walls of the old schoolhouse.

Because the city owns the building, which now sits among the tall grasses near the Pioneers Park Nature Center, the City Council must approve the name change. The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board recently recommended approving the changes.

More than a quarter-century earlier, a landowner named Cunningham donated the land to support public schools that served up to 32 students from 1892 until 1968. After the district was dissolved, the State Fair Board bought the building from a Saunders County farmer for $900 in the 1970s.