The upcoming public hearing on a controversial commercial chicken farm proposed to be built in northern Lancaster County has been postponed.
The application of Sunset Poultry for a feedlot special permit was going to be taken up by the City-County Planning Commission Wednesday afternoon.
That hearing has been delayed at the request of Sunset Poultry, which wants to build a 380,000 chicken operation near the Saunders and Lancaster County line.
The new hearing will be Sept. 4.
The commission will still accept testimony on the application at Wednesday's meeting "if necessary," a news release said.
