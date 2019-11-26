Haymarket business pushes back on proposed bicycle docking station

The station would be in between docking stations in front of the Hudl Building at Canopy and P streets and in front of the Embassy Suites at 11th and P streets.

"It’s probably at the intersection that most people would identify as the heart of the Haymarket," Casady said in an interview.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After hearing the concerns of Ten Thousand Villages, BikeLNK made minor changes to reconfigure the station, he said.

The changes move the station farther west, away from the store's entrance, and moves the station's kiosk so it lines up with a column between the store's windows, he said.

The new docking station would occupy space previously filled by a bike rack, a planter and trash receptacle and will take up only slightly more space, he said.

Camp proposes the 10-stall docking station be placed across the street, just east of Old Chicago along a retaining wall near Melichar's Phillips 66.

But Casady said that site lacks electrical supply, and the city cannot use the power cables running the street lights, so underground electrical conduit would need to be brought in for a separate service.