Hawk running for reelection as Lancaster County district court clerk
Lancaster County Clerk of the District Court Troy Hawk announced he is running for a third term.

“My goals are to continue to make sure our office procedures are well-managed to provide for swift outcomes of cases, ensuring taxpayer dollars are spent efficiently and effectively, and leveraging technology to improve access to the courts,” Hawk said.

Troy Hawk

Hawk, 53, had been Lancaster County District Court administrator since 2009 until he was appointed to the office in 2014 when then-clerk Sue Kirkland retired.

He graduated from the University of Kansas in 1991 and was a major in the Air Force, serving as an intercontinental ballistic missile combat crew commander and becoming a decorated officer in military management.

He graduated from the University of Nebraska Law School in 2009 and earned a master of science in administration.

Hawk, a Republican, said he is the only district court clerk in the state with a law degree and is a licensed attorney, an asset that allows him to assist the court, lawyers and the public who rely on the office to perform the legal duties and responsibilities of the court.

During his tenure, he has streamlined office procedures and developed an in-house training and education program, increasing office efficiency and decreasing the likelihood of errors in court records, he said.

He developed a jury management system to better track and pay jurors and increased focus on long-term records maintenance and storage.

During the pandemic, the clerk’s office remained open to all customers with regular hours to ensure the public had full access to the courts.

The district court clerk is responsible for maintaining all records and funds for the district court and separate juvenile court, serves as county jury commissioner and record-keeper for the mental health board.

In the district clerk's race, the top vote-getter in the May 10 primary from each party will advance to the general election in Nov. 8.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

Local government reporter

Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised.

