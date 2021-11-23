Hawk running for reelection as Lancaster County district court clerk

Lancaster County Clerk of the District Court Troy Hawk announced he is running for a third term.

“My goals are to continue to make sure our office procedures are well-managed to provide for swift outcomes of cases, ensuring taxpayer dollars are spent efficiently and effectively, and leveraging technology to improve access to the courts,” Hawk said.

Hawk, 53, had been Lancaster County District Court administrator since 2009 until he was appointed to the office in 2014 when then-clerk Sue Kirkland retired.

He graduated from the University of Kansas in 1991 and was a major in the Air Force, serving as an intercontinental ballistic missile combat crew commander and becoming a decorated officer in military management.

He graduated from the University of Nebraska Law School in 2009 and earned a master of science in administration.

Hawk, a Republican, said he is the only district court clerk in the state with a law degree and is a licensed attorney, an asset that allows him to assist the court, lawyers and the public who rely on the office to perform the legal duties and responsibilities of the court.