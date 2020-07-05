Gumshoe work: Capitol courtyards project uncovers mystery

Hansen's working theory is that burying the leftover limestone blocks from the previous Capitol meant fewer loads of dirt would be needed for crews working on a landscaping design by Lincoln native and University of Nebraska graduate Ernst Herminghaus.

Contractors today, who are clearing debris from the soil and installing drainage tile in the southwest courtyard as a part of a privately funded, $1.4 million project to finish the 1932 design, uncovered the blocks stacked neatly in rows which adds further credence to Hansen's theory.

"Those pieces were kind of standing on edge with flat faces together," he said. "They were deliberately placed like that, but for what purpose we really don't know."

It's also not the first time work in the four Capitol courtyards has yielded new discoveries about the former Capitol, of which little was thought to have survived beyond some early photographs.

"Every time we've dug into the courtyard, we've run into something," Hansen said. "Before the fountains project, we had pictures of the old building but very few physical pieces as most of it was destroyed and hauled off."