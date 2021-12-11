Growth in northeast, southeast Lincoln prompt biggest proposed changes to City Council districts

Planners are studying annexation of an area between Pine Lake and Yankee Hill roads and 70th and 84th streets, and that was part of the rationale for the shift in south Lincoln boundaries, though mostly it was rapid growth in the southeast part of town.

“District 2 historically has been where year-to-year growth has been happening,” Cary said. “We know it will continue to happen. The district grew most over the past 10 years in population.”

Shifting the western edge of District 2 from 48th Street to 56th Street between South Street and Old Cheney Road will move about 6,000 people into District 3.

The area includes College View and the Madonna campus, Cary said, and it keeps all of College View in one district instead of dividing it into two.

In the northwest part of town, an area that used to be in District 1 — west of 27th Street from Havelock Avenue to about Alvo Road — would now be part of District 4.

Northwest Lincoln neighborhoods that would move from District 1 to District 4 include Stone Bridge Creek, North Hills, Charleston Heights near Kooser Elementary School, Hartland's Garden Valley and Bicentennial Estates.