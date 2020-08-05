Groups band together to focus on Lincoln eviction problem

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new multi-organization effort seeks to focus attention on housing rights and a looming eviction crisis in Lincoln and Nebraska.

Speak Up for Housing Rights combines local, civic, legal, education and arts organizations to highlight the eviction problem and get residents and local leaders to address it decisively, the group said in a news release.

An Aspen Institute study projects 107,000 Nebraskans will face eviction in September with federal unemployment benefits ending and eviction moratoriums lifted.

Lancaster County has had 28,000 residents apply for unemployment benefits since March, and Lincoln already struggled with housing affordability before the pandemic, the news release said.

“Eviction is a cause of poverty, not a condition of it, and Speak Up appeals to our city’s community spirit to confront this urgent issue head-on,” said Shawn Ryba, executive director of the South of Downtown Community Development Organization.