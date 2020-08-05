Groups band together to focus on Lincoln eviction problem

A new multi-organization effort seeks to focus attention on housing rights and a looming eviction crisis in Lincoln and Nebraska.
Speak Up for Housing Rights combines local, civic, legal, education and arts organizations to highlight the eviction problem and get residents and local leaders to address it decisively, the group said in a news release.
An Aspen Institute study projects 107,000 Nebraskans will face eviction in September with federal unemployment benefits ending and eviction moratoriums lifted.
Lancaster County has had 28,000 residents apply for unemployment benefits since March, and Lincoln already struggled with housing affordability before the pandemic, the news release said.
“Eviction is a cause of poverty, not a condition of it, and Speak Up appeals to our city’s community spirit to confront this urgent issue head-on,” said Shawn Ryba, executive director of the South of Downtown Community Development Organization.
Joining the South of Downtown group in this initiative are Legal Aid of Nebraska, LUX Center for the Arts, History Nebraska, Lincoln City Libraries, the Sheldon Museum of Art, the University of Nebraska College of Law's Civil Clinic, NeighborWorks Lincoln, the Volunteer Lawyers Project, the Lincoln Commission on Human Rights, the Nebraska Housing Developers Association, YWCA of Lincoln, Civic Nebraska and Nebraska Appleseed.
The Speak Up initiative will feature panel discussions, listening sessions and forums, a community book club and a Nebraska History Museum exhibit later this year.
For more information on the initiative and its events, visit SpeakupLNK.org.
