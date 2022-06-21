Group will launch petition drive in Lincoln to get fairness ordinance on the ballot

A group led by longtime advocates of a so-called fairness ordinance that would expand discrimination protections to include sexual orientation and gender identity are launching an initiative to get the question on the ballot in November.

“We believe Lincoln, given the opportunity to vote, will vote to be inclusive, caring, and protective of people who are marginalized due to military status, veteran status, disability, race, national origin, marital status and sex,” a group sponsored by six longtime advocates said in a prepared statement.

The ballot language includes many of the changes that were part of a city ordinance that the council rescinded last week on a 4-3 vote. That same council had passed the ordinance months earlier on a 5-0 vote. Tom Beckius and Richard Meginnis were absent.

The ordinance was a broad update to the city’s Title 11, the portion of municipal ordinance that deals with equal protection in housing, employment and public accommodation.

It added active military and veterans as a protected class, it updated language on race to include such protections as hair texture and hairstyles, as well as updating disability language.

The flash point, however, was expanding the definition of sex to include sexual orientation and gender identity. Opponents, led by the Nebraska Family Alliance, launched a successful referendum petition that required the City Council either to vote to rescind the entire ordinance or put it to a vote of the people.

Some transgender advocates had been vocal about their fears that supporters weren’t adequately prepared to win at the ballot, given the well-organized and well-funded opposition, and that transgender people would be the targets of any opposition campaign.

On June 13 – just a week ago – council members who narrowly voted to rescind the ordinance because of those concerns -- said they supported such protections. Meginnis, who introduced the motion to reconsider the ordinance, said he thought the issue had become too divisive now.

That upset many of the longtime advocates who have worked for years to get such protections in city code and were convinced Lincoln, which has elected five Democrats to the City Council – including three openly gay members -- and a Democratic mayor, would pass the ordinance.

Organizers of the initiative, called “Let Lincoln Vote” plan to file the initiative with the City Clerk on Wednesday and hold a press conference at 2 p.m.

The group said registered voters have until Aug. 1 to sign a petition to put the question on the November ballot.

Lancaster Election Commissioner Dave Shively said the group will have to collect 8,846 signatures to get the initiative on the ballot. However, once the signatures are verified the City Council will have to pass a resolution to get it on the ballot.

Kay Siebler, one of the petition organizers, said she and others believe voters will approve the initiative.

“We decided this anti-discrimination language must be. It must be. It’s past time. It’s not a controversial decision. That’s why we’re doing it.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

