Group who set up prayer camp to oppose development plan to take it down

Two weeks after a group of Native leaders set up a prayer camp to oppose a development adjacent to Wilderness Park and a Native sweat lodge are preparing to take down the camp.

The group says it will mark the end of the Niskithe Prayer Camp on Wednesday with a march to City Hall and Cathedral of the Risen Christ.

The group also says they’ll pursue legal protections of the sweat lodge, which is on about 2 acres of private land surrounded by Wilderness Park and across the street from the planned Wilderness Crossing development near First Street and Pioneers Boulevard, just east of U.S. 77.

The group erected seven tipis at the site of the planned development a week after the City Council approved the zoning and annexation ordinances necessary for the development of more than 500 single-family homes, townhomes and apartments on about 75 acres the Catholic Diocese is selling to the developer.

During those two weeks, the group said in a statement, it developed stronger relationships with city leaders and the community.

“We have the beginnings of a plan toward a more meaningful representation of Native voices in city government and we have a commitment from the mayor to continue to work with us to honor our culture and protect our ceremonies.”

Group leaders met with Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird; Sam Manzitto Jr., the developer; and the leaders of the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln. A Manzitto Construction spokeswoman has said the company has no plans to further modify the development.

Wilderness Crossing faced opposition from the beginning from those who fear the development will cause flooding problems and light, noise and traffic will hurt the native habitat and wildlife in the park.

Before a public hearing at the City Council another concern came to light: the effect the nearby development would have on the sanctity of one of Lincoln’s oldest and most-used Native sweat lodges.

Before council approval, the Manzittos made several changes to the initial plan to try to appease concerns, including moving First Street into the development, behind a six-foot fence.

But opponents weren’t satisfied, especially Native leaders who felt their concerns hadn’t been acknowledged. The seven lodges set up on what’s known as Snell Hill was an effort to change that.

“With those lodges we stated unequivocally that we will not tolerate erasure in our city government, and we will not accept exclusion from conversations that impact our sacred ceremonial sites,” the statement posted on social media Monday morning said. “With our camp, we declared we are still here, we are strong, we will remain.”

The group held many ceremonies at the prayer camp and “engaged in near constant education,” sharing who they are, how they pray and why they were there.

The statement thanks their supporters and invited the public to join the march on Wednesday.

The group vowed to continue to work for structural change by engaging with faith leaders and environmentalists to strengthen advocacy for the land and for the places of Native prayer.

“We will deepen our understanding of our treaty rights, and pursue legal avenues to protect our sweat lodge and the sacred land on which it stands," the statement said. “We will seek the rematriation of land in this region to Indigenous stewardship.”

