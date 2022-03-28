Group trying to save Pershing mural appeals to City Council for support

Members of the small group determined to save the giant mural on the front of Pershing Center asked the City Council to give them the time they need to raise the money and safely remove 763,000 tiles.

“I had a city leader say ‘Well, you know, this ship has sailed,’” said Joel Sartore, a conservationist and National Geographic photographer who’s joined the small group on a mission to save the mural. “You have the power to stop the ship dead in its tracks if you want.”

The group hired a conservation company to evaluate the mural, and the company concluded it could be removed, restored and reassembled at a different location for $3 million.

But the fundraising timeframe is short: City officials have said they want to begin demolishing Pershing in June to make way for the Omaha-based White Lotus Development’s project to create affordable housing, retail and space for other businesses, a community green space and, potentially, a new city library on the block.

Liz Shea-McCoy, a local artist and arts advocate leading the effort to save the 38-foot-by-140-foot mural, said in a month 154 donations have totaled more than $17,000 and they have a commitment for another $100,000.

If they can get $1 million by May, that will cover the cost of the two-month removal, and they can raise the additional money later. The $3 million includes a $200,000 endowment for future maintenance.

Shea-McCoy has been talking with officials at the Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds as a possible relocation site. She said if it is reassembled at a lower height it would be a springboard for art educators across the state.

Created by artists Leonard Thiessen and Bill J. Hammon, the mural has graced the front of Pershing since 1957. It includes 38 figures depicting an array of sporting, theater, dance and circus events.

Sartore said he’s talking with a possible donor in Omaha who might be interested in the mural, or it could end up in the landfill — or the city could help this group by giving it more time.

“You could do something noble and great that would far outlast all of us,” he said.

Tax-deductible monetary donations may be mailed to the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation, 128 N. 13th St., Suite 1010, Lincoln, NE 68508. Checks should include Pershing Mural Preservation Project in the memo line. Donations also can be made online at https://www.nshsf.org/projects/pershing-mural/.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.