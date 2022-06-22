Group 'takes the baton' from City Council and launches fairness ordinance ballot initiative

It’s official: A ballot initiative is underway to let voters decide whether Lincoln’s city code should include protections for sexual orientation and gender identity — as well as active military and veterans.

It's a grassroots effort called Let Lincoln Vote, with no plans to organize a campaign or raise money, just the conviction that, given the chance, a majority of Lincolnites will vote to expand the anti-discrimination protections.

“We know if we get this to the ballot — no, when we get this to the ballot — in November, overwhelmingly, Lincoln will vote to affirm anti-discrimination language in city code because that’s who we are,” said Kay Siebler, associate professor of English at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, who spoke to reporters. “We’re a city who cares, we are a city who protects our most vulnerable, and we are a city of diversity and inclusion.”

Siebler and other longtime advocates for such protections filed the ballot language Wednesday with the city clerk, officially starting the process. They hope to collect the needed 8,846 signatures by Aug. 1.

They will need to turn those signatures into the city clerk, who will then send them to the Lancaster County Election Commission to be verified. The City Council will either adopt the initiative, or vote to put it on the ballot in November. That all has to happen by Sept. 1 to get it on the general election ballot.

It’s the latest development in the attempt to pass a so-called fairness ordinance, which began months earlier when the City Council passed an ordinance broadly updating the city’s code and expanding protections to include sexual orientation and gender identity.

Opponents launched a successful referendum petition compelling the council to either rescind the ordinance or let voters decide, and last week the council narrowly voted to rescind it, along with a more narrowly worded fairness ordinance that had been in limbo for a decade.

The ballot initiative came as a surprise to City Council members, who learned of it when they got emails during budget briefings by department heads Tuesday.

Siebler said supporters did not speak to council members before starting the initiative because the group knows the council is busy and the time to get sufficient signatures was short.

“We feel like we are just the next leg of the relay,” she said. “The baton indirectly has been passed to us, so we are getting it on the ballot because last week’s City Council vote didn't end in that.”

Council members Sändra Washington and Tom Beckius stood nearby Wednesday listening to the news conference.

Beckius, who said he voted to rescind the ordinance because he didn’t see a path forward to win at the ballot box, said he listened to the news conference to learn more about the group’s intentions, and it didn’t assuage those concerns.

“It’s a wrinkle none of us considered and I don’t know what to make of it,” he said.

Washington, who led the effort to introduce and pass the ordinance and was part of a campaign group called Lincoln For All working toward its passage at the ballot box, said she’s supportive of the effort, but is still working through what the latest development means. If it's on the ballot, she’ll work to get it passed, she said.

“They can’t afford not to have everyone who believes in this working very hard to get this done.”

The time frame the group is working under is much more compressed, she said. Washington's group had been raising money and looking at a possible special election, which could have happened next year, and anticipated an educational campaign before that happened.

Lincoln For All released a statement Wednesday saying it was not associated with the ballot initiative, but understands the frustration of those who started it.

“When our elected leaders fail to lead, as the City Council did when they voted to rescind Title 11, the people have every right to take action,” the statement said.

Councilman James Michael Bowers, who also voted to rescind because he was concerned transgender citizens would be targeted, said any effort to put this on the ballot should follow their leadership.

“I will always fight for equal protections for people in my community and push forward for equality,” he said. “It’s important, based on scare tactics and lies against the transgender community ... those voices are centered.”

Nate Grasz, policy director for the Nebraska Family Alliance, which led the referendum petition, said the City Council did the right thing when it rescinded the ordinance and this as a step backward.

“We think citizens spoke loudly when we collected over 18,000 signatures (for the referendum) in just two weeks,” he said. “What’s important is this doesn’t change anything for us. We’ve been prepared for this to go to the ballot since we filed our petition in March asking them to rescind (the ordinance) or put it on the ballot.”

Siebler said the "grassroots" group is focused on getting the question on the ballot — not on raising money or conducting an educational campaign. She asked anyone who wants to help collect signatures to visit the LetLincolnVote.com to sign up.

“We are not going to assume that people are going to attack. We are not going to assume that there's going to be haters in the community.” she said. “We are not going to assume that bad things are going to happen. To assume means inaction and we want to get this on the ballot. We believe, we know, we trust that Lincoln will vote against discrimination.”

Before the ordinance passed in February, some transgender advocates had been vocal about their fears that supporters were not adequately prepared to win at the ballot box given a well-organized and well-funded opposition and that transgender people would be the target of any opposition campaign.

Those concerns prompted at least some of the council members to vote to rescind the ordinance, though they support the protections.

Like the ordinance, the ballot initiative would broadly update Title 11, the portion of city code that deals with equal protection in housing, employment and public accommodation.

In addition to expanding protections to include sexual orientation and gender identity, it adds active military and veterans as a protected class, updates language on race to include such protections as hair texture and hairstyles, as well as updating disability language.

Siebler said when the first fairness ordinance passed 10 years ago, the misstep was never putting it on the ballot.

“Because then you know. It’s not good to anticipate a loss ... you have to call on people to say ‘Show us who you are.’ Then we can move forward after that vote.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

