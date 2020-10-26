Group files to recall Lincoln mayor, 4 City Council members over health director appointment

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

By suspending its rules, the council moved up its vote by one week.

The elected officials named will be notified of the recall affidavit filings and given a chance to include a formal response with the recall petitions before they are printed and circulation begins, Shively said.

Recalls of elected officials in Lancaster County are rare, in part because of the signature threshold and time crunch to trigger them.

Once the petitions are issued, petitioners would need to collect 21,652 signatures of eligible Lincoln voters within 30 days to trigger a recall election of Gaylor Baird, Shively said.

Smaller numbers of voters would be needed to trigger a recall of council members representing the four geographic districts.

The three at-large council members, Roy Christensen, Bennie Shobe and Sändra Washington, cannot be recalled because it is too close to the 2021 city election.

Madsen has said he plans to run for one of those at-large seats.

This is a developing story. Stay with Journalstar.com for updates.

Photos of Lincoln during the pandemic

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.