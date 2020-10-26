 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Group files to recall Lincoln mayor, 4 City Council members over health director appointment
View Comments
breaking topical top story

Group files to recall Lincoln mayor, 4 City Council members over health director appointment

{{featured_button_text}}

A group upset with Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and members of the Lincoln City Council over the mask mandate, directed health measures and the appointment of the local health director formally filed to seek their recalls. 

Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively on Monday said recall affidavits have been filed for Gaylor Baird, District 1 Councilman James Michael Bowers, District 2 Councilman Richard Meginnis, District 3 Councilwoman Jane Raybould and District 4 Councilwoman Tammy Ward. 

Voters elected all five to their positions in 2019.

Madsen's Bowling & Billiards general manager Ben Madsen warned City Council members of the recall last week.

He and several supporters of the recall plan to discuss their efforts and reasoning at a news conference on Monday afternoon. 

Maskless testifiers oppose health director's appointment, but council approves her anyway

Last week, Madsen spoke during the open public comment period of the City Council meeting and warned each of the council members of the recall effort. 

Madsen, the first business leader to defy the county's mask mandate, continues to fight its legality. 

Affidavits for the recall seek to remove city officials from their positions in part due to the City Council's decision to suspend their rules at an August meeting and immediately confirm Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez to the position she had occupied as an interim director. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

By suspending its rules, the council moved up its vote by one week.

The elected officials named will be notified of the recall affidavit filings and given a chance to include a formal response with the recall petitions before they are printed and circulation begins, Shively said. 

Recalls of elected officials in Lancaster County are rare, in part because of the signature threshold and time crunch to trigger them.

Once the petitions are issued, petitioners would need to collect 21,652 signatures of eligible Lincoln voters within 30 days to trigger a recall election of Gaylor Baird, Shively said.

City Hall: City's threshold to plow residential streets still in place, but Lincoln may call in contractors to help

Smaller numbers of voters would be needed to trigger a recall of council members representing the four geographic districts.

The three at-large council members, Roy Christensen, Bennie Shobe and Sändra Washington, cannot be recalled because it is too close to the 2021 city election.

Madsen has said he plans to run for one of those at-large seats.

This is a developing story. Stay with Journalstar.com for updates.

Watch now: Lincoln police enforce closure order at Madsen's

Photos of Lincoln during the pandemic

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

U.S. Senate
Elections

U.S. Senate

  • Updated

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is seeking reelection to a second six-year term and will face Democratic nominee Chris Janicek of Omaha on the ballot.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News