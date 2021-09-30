Green Light Lincoln program has made driving smoother, less stressful, city officials say

Five years and $6.8 million later, Lincoln motorists — collectively — are spending 1.2 million fewer hours behind the wheel annually, they’re stopping at intersections 68 million fewer times, spending less money on gas and emitting fewer greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.
That’s what city officials say are among the results of its Green Light Lincoln program — a multiyear, multimillion dollar project to improve traffic flow and update intersections across the city.
The program grew from recommendations in the 2016 traffic management master plan, which switched its focus from widening roads to using modern technology and new intersection design to help move traffic through intersections more efficiently.
In 2016, city planners predicted traffic would increase from about 6 million vehicle miles traveled per day in 2015 to close to 9 million vehicle miles traveled in 2040.
Green Light Lincoln included work focused on different major and minor corridors, the downtown business district, isolated traffic signals and smaller city corridors. This summer, city engineers finished the fourth and final phase.
Since the program began, the city has updated 90% of its traffic lights, added flashing yellow lights (that caused a good deal of consternation among motorists) and added roundabouts to increase the number of cars that can travel through intersections and reduce injury crashes.
The program was intended to make driving the city’s main corridors and navigating its smaller streets and intersections smoother, easier and less stressful, said Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott.
“Our goal is to get motorists to and from their destination as quickly and safely as possible,” she said.
Dan Carpenter, Lincoln's transportation engineering manager, said the city will continue to update traffic-signal timing and update infrastructure every three to five years.
That’s important to keep up with changes in traffic patterns and volumes caused by new development and — in the past year and a half — the pandemic.
The pandemic, he said, had a huge effect on travel patterns — reducing volume substantially as people worked from home, and changing the times of day when traffic was heavier.
Among the benefits of the program, Elliott said, is an annual reduction of 121,700 kilograms of greenhouse emissions and $23.7 million in annual fuel cost savings.
“Green Light Lincoln has resulted in enough fuel savings to drive a car around the earth 1,337 times per year,” she said. "That's a lot of fuel."
As part of the program, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities created a traffic management center where the city’s transportation team can monitor and direct traffic during high-volume events, rush hour and street construction, Elliott said.
One of the primary goals of the program was to bring traffic-signal timing up to date, so it better matched the traffic moving along Lincoln streets.
Engineers developed the timing plans for different intersections and corridors by collecting data on the number of cars that travel along roadways and through intersections at different times of day, how many made left turns, pedestrian traffic and traffic-signal cycles.
Then they updated signal technology, adjusted signal cycles and studied travel time for vehicles. They saw some major improvements, Carpenter said.
Case in point: a commute along eastbound O Street from 27th Street to 84th Street took 12.5 minutes before the signal upgrades. It took 10 minutes after the updates were completed.
“That is a significant savings on a very major corridor in Lincoln,” he said.
During the first three phases, the city updated more than 320 traffic signals. It updated 69 additional signals in the final phase, including contracting with engineering firms to review and update the following corridors:
* 14th Street from Old Cheney Road to Pine Lake Road.
* 33rd Street from D Street to Huntington Avenue.
* 56th Street from O Street to Fremont Street.
* 66th Street/Cotner Boulevard from O Street to Adams Street.
* Sun Valley Boulevard from West O Street to Cornhusker Highway.
* Cornhusker Highway from Adams Street to 11th Street.
Additionally, the city updated 42 traffic signals at other intersections and pedestrian crossings.
Carpenter said Lincoln Transportation and Utilities officials have gotten a lot of positive feedback from motorists about better commute times.
“I’d like to think the benefits speak for themselves,” he said.
