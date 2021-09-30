Green Light Lincoln program has made driving smoother, less stressful, city officials say

The program was intended to make driving the city’s main corridors and navigating its smaller streets and intersections smoother, easier and less stressful, said Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott.

“Our goal is to get motorists to and from their destination as quickly and safely as possible,” she said.

Dan Carpenter, Lincoln's transportation engineering manager, said the city will continue to update traffic-signal timing and update infrastructure every three to five years.

That’s important to keep up with changes in traffic patterns and volumes caused by new development and — in the past year and a half — the pandemic.

The pandemic, he said, had a huge effect on travel patterns — reducing volume substantially as people worked from home, and changing the times of day when traffic was heavier.

Among the benefits of the program, Elliott said, is an annual reduction of 121,700 kilograms of greenhouse emissions and $23.7 million in annual fuel cost savings.

“Green Light Lincoln has resulted in enough fuel savings to drive a car around the earth 1,337 times per year,” she said. "That's a lot of fuel."