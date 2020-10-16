Governor to require hospitals to keep beds open for COVID patients, further restricts large gatherings

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday he will require hospitals to keep 10% of their beds open for COVID-19 patients in order to continue doing elective surgeries and will further restrict indoor gatherings in an effort to address a spike in the spread of the coronavirus.

Noting that the 323 Nebraskans hospitalized Thursday night is nearly 40% more than the peak in May, Ricketts reiterated that the goal of the changes is to maintain hospital capacity.

“We need to have a renewed effort on slowing the spread of the virus,” he said. “It’s important that we don’t become like Italy and not be able to provide the care to people who show up at our hospitals.”

In addition to requiring that hospitals keep 10% of their beds and ICU capacity free for COVID-19 patients, Ricketts said he will direct $40 million in federal coronavirus aid funding to 21 of the state’s hospitals to use to increase staffing. Lincoln hospital officials have said staffing shortages are more of a concern now than bed availability.

The money will be used to offer hazard pay for existing staff and to bring in “traveling” nurses and staff from other areas, said Gary Anthone, Nebraska chief medical officer.