 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Governor seeking applicants for Lancaster County Election Commissioner

  • 0
Dave Shively on his most memorable election; advice for successor

Gov. Jim Pillen is seeking applicants for Lancaster County Election Commissioner, a vacancy created with the retirement of Dave Shively on Jan. 20.

Shively has been Lancaster County’s election commissioner for 23 years.

State law requires the governor appoint election commissioners for Douglas, Sarpy, and Lancaster counties to four-year terms.

Pillen’s appointment will finish out the current term, which ends Sept. 6. Applicants must be registered voters and have lived in Lancaster County for at least a year.

Pillen, who said Shively has served the county admirably and has ensured the integrity of the election process, said he plans to fill the position quickly. The deadline to apply is Jan. 23.

Those interested can apply through the Governor's Boards and Commissions portal or in writing to the Office of the Governor. Additional information is available at governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.

People are also reading…

Lancaster County election commissioner reflects on 23 years of service ahead of final election
Election turnout in Lancaster County expected to top 55%
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local government reporter

Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: US 'fully' committed to Japanese alliance

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News