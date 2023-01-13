Governor seeking applicants for Lancaster County Election Commissioner

Gov. Jim Pillen is seeking applicants for Lancaster County Election Commissioner, a vacancy created with the retirement of Dave Shively on Jan. 20.

Shively has been Lancaster County’s election commissioner for 23 years.

State law requires the governor appoint election commissioners for Douglas, Sarpy, and Lancaster counties to four-year terms.

Pillen’s appointment will finish out the current term, which ends Sept. 6. Applicants must be registered voters and have lived in Lancaster County for at least a year.

Pillen, who said Shively has served the county admirably and has ensured the integrity of the election process, said he plans to fill the position quickly. The deadline to apply is Jan. 23.

Those interested can apply through the Governor's Boards and Commissions portal or in writing to the Office of the Governor. Additional information is available at governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.

Top Journal Star photos for January 2023