Gov. Pillen endorses Sen. Suzanne Geist for Lincoln mayor

Gov. Jim Pillen endorsed state Sen. Suzanne Geist for Lincoln mayor Tuesday, saying she’s a servant leader with a passion for the city who shares his ideals.

“We have a lot in common,” Pillen said from a podium in the Capitol Rotunda, surrounded by several state senators. “Our ideals match up like a perfect glove.”

Those ideals include less government, doing what’s best for children, helping the community grow, making sure the city is safe and roads are in good condition, Pillen said.

Supporters joining Pillen behind the podium included Sens. Myron Dorn of Beatrice, John Lowe of Kearney and Loren Lippincott of Central City, along with her husband, Mark Geist, and a few others.

Geist, a Republican, is challenging Mayor Leiron Gaylor Baird in the April 4 primary, along with Republican Stan Parker, founder and executive director of MyBridge, a Christian ministry.

City offices are officially nonpartisan, meaning there are no party labels on the ballot, but the two major parties recruit and support candidates for both mayor and City Council. The two candidates with the most votes will advance to the May 2 primary.

Geist, whose well-funded campaign recently received the Lincoln Police Union endorsement, has focused much of her message so far on public safety, a message she and Pillen reiterated Tuesday.

“She’s been a strong proponent of holding people accountable, backing the blue and making sure we have safe communities,” Pillen said.

He said Geist has done “incredible work” as a senator to decrease taxes and “be a hawk on spending” and she will address issues that need to be addressed while shrinking government “and not telling people what to do.”

Geist appealed to her supporters to help “change the trajectory of Lincoln” by helping her get elected, and said she’d act with a sense of urgency to address issues that concern them.

“Since I’ve announced my candidacy I’ve heard from many Lincolnites who have expressed concerns about public safety, our property values and the condition of streets, and most importantly, their demand for change,” she said.

