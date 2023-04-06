Gov. Jim Pillen named Carolyn Bosn as the replacement for state Sen. Suzanne Geist's seat representing Lincoln in the Nebraska Legislature Thursday afternoon.

Pillen called Bosn "Nebraska all the way" in making the appointment.

Bosn said she resigned six years ago from the Lancaster County Attorney's Office to be a stay-at-home mom. Four children and husband Reggie joined her at the announcement.

Bosn worked in the county attorney's office from 2010-2017 with previous experience in Douglas and Saunders counties. She coaches the University of Nebraska Law College trial team. She has degrees from Baylor and Creighton University.

Geist, a Republican, announced Wednesday she is resigning from the Legislature to concentrate on her Lincoln mayoral campaign. Her resignation goes into effect Thursday at 11:59 p.m.

Pillen made the announcement at a news event in the Governor's Hearing Room at the Capitol with Geist and Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly.

Geist, a Republican, was first elected to the Legislature in 2016 and reelected in 2020.

Geist came in second in Tuesday’s primary, with 34% of the vote to incumbent Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird’s 49%. Stan Parker, the other Republican running, trailed with 17% of the vote.

Unofficial final results roll in for Lincoln 2023 primary election Lincoln Mayor Candidate Party Votes Suzanne Geist Republican 19,138 Leirion Gaylor Baird (I) Democrat 28,838 Stan Parker Republican 9,945 Lincoln City Council District Candidate Party Votes 1 Taylor Wyatt Republican 5,801 1 James Michael Bowers (I) Democrat 6,196 2 Tom Duden Republican 7,202 2 Bailey Feit Democrat 5,797 2 Thein Chu Democrat 2,144 2 Peter Katt Republican 4,671 3 Elina Newman NP 4,602 3 Justin Carlson Democrat 7,970 4 Kay Siebler Democrat 1,333 4 Maggie Mae Squires Democrat 1,744 4 Brodey B. Weber Democrat 2,102 4 Wayne Reinwald Republican 2,417 Lincoln Airport Authority Candidate Party Votes Chris Stokes Republican 23,704 Chris Hove Republican 17,429 Nathan Janulewicz Democrat 11,863 Vanessa Emlich Democrat 17,632 Sammy Luci Republican 9,150 Lincoln Board of Education District Candidate Party Votes 2 Piyush Srivastav Democrat 5,342 2 Emmy Pollen Republican 4,443 4 Annie Mumgaard (I) Democrat 2,468 4 Alaina Brouillette Republican 1,590 6 Bob Rauner (I) NP 6,562 6 Richard R. Aldag IV Republican 3,223