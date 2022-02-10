GOP files lawsuit alleging state Sen. Adam Morfeld not eligible to run for county attorney

The state and county GOP Thursday appealed the election commissioner's ruling that state Sen. Adam Morfeld can run for Lancaster County Attorney.

The lawsuit asks the Lancaster County District Court to overrule Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively’s decision that Morfeld is qualified to be a candidate and rule that his name should not appear on the May 10 primary ballot.

At issue is whether Morfeld, who is licensed to practice law in Nebraska, has “actively practiced law” for at least the last two years.

State and local GOP officials contend he has not, and that the examples Morfeld cites – including his work as director of the nonprofit Civic Nebraska, as a state senator and with Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana to get the question on the ballot – don’t constitute “active" law practice.

Morfeld said he will not back down from fighting for the right of voters to choose their next county attorney.

“Apparently, the Republican Party does not believe protecting the voting rights of Nebraskans, managing litigation, supervising attorneys, crafting our criminal and civil laws for eight years, and serving as the executive director and in house counsel to a large non-profit (qualifies) as the active practice of law."

On Wednesday, Shively sided with Morfeld, and overruled the GOP objection, finding that Morfeld met the statutory requirements to run for county attorney.

Shively said there appears to be no applicable statutory definitions for “actively practicing law.” The Nebraska Supreme Court, he said, has long acknowledged in different contexts that the concept eludes a precise, all-encompassing definition.

The lawsuit alleges that Shively did not conduct a sufficient investigation, but based his decision on relevant statutory language based on how it's been interpreted recently.

The time frame for a decision on the matter is short: state law requires a decision reversing the election commissioner’s finding 55 days before the primary election. That’s March 16.

Attorneys plan to file a separate request asking the case be expedited so that there is time for a review by the state appeals court or Nebraska Supreme Court before that date.

Morfeld filed as a candidate with the election commission on Jan. 11; Nebraska Republican Party Chairman Dan Welch and Lancaster County Republican Chairman Eric Underwood filed an objection on Jan. 19 and on Wednesday Shively made his decision.

Morfeld is challenging incumbent Pat Condon, a Republican and longtime deputy county attorney appointed to replace Joe Kelly when he became U.S. Attorney for Nebraska. Condon ran unopposed in the November 2018 election.

Because of term limits, Morfeld can't run for the Legislature again.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

