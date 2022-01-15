Good news for Lancaster County homeowners: Assessed valuations not likely to change

Lancaster County homeowners shouldn’t have the sticker shock this year that many experienced last year when the average assessed valuation of homes jumped a record 11%.

Preliminary property values for 2022 are now available to view online, and County Assessor Rob Ogden said the only changes in residential property this year was for new construction or additions.

Although the housing market is still strong, Ogden said officials decided to wait a year to revalue all property, in part because the office has eight new employees, with turnover prompted by retirements.

His office worked with the state to make sure valuations remained within the 92%-100% of sales prices over the past two years as required by state law.

“We felt we’d better wait and see what happens with the market next year,” he said.

Had the assessor revalued property this year property owners could have seen a 5%-8% increase in valuations, he said.

“This was just a year to get our breath, to get things set up so we can be more efficient in the future,” he said.