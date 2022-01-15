Good news for Lancaster County homeowners: Assessed valuations not likely to change

Lancaster County homeowners shouldn’t have the sticker shock this year that many experienced last year when the average assessed valuation of homes jumped a record 11%.
Preliminary property values for 2022 are now available to view online, and County Assessor Rob Ogden said the only changes in residential property this year was for new construction or additions.
Although the housing market is still strong, Ogden said officials decided to wait a year to revalue all property, in part because the office has eight new employees, with turnover prompted by retirements.
His office worked with the state to make sure valuations remained within the 92%-100% of sales prices over the past two years as required by state law.
“We felt we’d better wait and see what happens with the market next year,” he said.
Had the assessor revalued property this year property owners could have seen a 5%-8% increase in valuations, he said.
“This was just a year to get our breath, to get things set up so we can be more efficient in the future,” he said.
Last year’s increase was sparked by a limited supply of homes for sale and huge demand driven by low interest rates, a relatively low new home inventory and a stable local economy, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Although the revaluation of property meant an overall increase of 11%, some homes saw substantially higher increases. This year, Ogden said, if homeowners didn’t build a home or make substantial renovations, their valuation shouldn’t change.
He said his office had yet to calculate the average increase for residential homes but said it’s likely to be 2% to 2.5% based on new growth.
“So in other words, nothing really changed except for the stuff that was created,” he said.
The average price of a Lincoln home in 2021 was $226,341, and based on the tax rates assessed on their property to support local governments, those homeowners paid $4,511 in property taxes.
In 2020, the average price of a home was $203,842.
Thirteen governmental subdivisions make up a Lincoln homeowner’s tax bill. The biggest by far is Lincoln Public Schools, which comprises 62%. The city of Lincoln makes up 16% and the county 14%.
The assessor did increase assessed values of multi-family homes this year, based on market increases. Ogden said he won’t know the average increase on those properties until next week.
There were a few changes in commercial property, including increases in service garages and warehouses.
The valuation of ag land didn’t change, unless property owners built a new home on the property.
Property owners can see their values online at https://orion.lancaster.ne.gov/ and access forms to file informal appeals with the assessor’s office, which will review the valuation and make changes if it decides they were in error.
Those informal appeals will be done over the phone, Ogden said, because of COVID-19 concerns, including doing virtual tours of homes if necessary.
