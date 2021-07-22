Gold's Building up for sale; lack of historic tax credits scuttles redevelopment plans

Developers also would have razed a vacant building next door at 1023 O St. to create a small park or open space for residents and the developer would have taken over use of the skywalk leading to the old Centrum parking garage, where 220 stalls would have been reserved for residents.

The problem: McMahon needed historic tax credits to help pay to add windows to the south side of the building. The National Park Service, which administers the program, said no.

When that happened, McMahon didn’t go through with buying the building. Keating said it remains on the market but he doesn’t think anyone will buy it because of the bus transfer area on 11th and N streets along the sides of the building and because the parks service won’t allow windows on the south side of the building.

“Thanks to that, it will end up in the dump, like many historical buildings, and that makes me sad,” he said.

Keating Resources bought the building in December 2019 for $2.3 million, and announced plans for a 110-room hotel and remodel of the four-story south portion of the building for the tenants, which were state offices.

Then the pandemic happened, and its effect on the hotel industry led the company to rethink its plans and put the building up for sale in November.