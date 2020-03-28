Getting married? Lancaster County marriage licenses available by mail only

Amid heightened restrictions due to COVID-19, marriage licenses in Lancaster County will be issued by mail only starting Monday.

“We are moving in this direction out of an extreme abundance of caution and to minimize, even further, the chance of exposing the public and staff to the coronavirus,” Lancaster County Clerk Dan Nolte said in a news release. “We remain committed to providing this service to our community in a professional and safe manner.”

The application for a marriage license can be found online at lancaster.ne.gov/clerk. Couples can also get an application by calling 402-441-7484 or emailing coclerk@lancaster.ne.gov.

Along with the application, couples need to submit photocopies of each applicant's valid government-issued ID. Applications must be submitted by mail. No faxed or emailed copies will be accepted.

Nolte recommended couples submit applications at least three weeks in advance of their wedding.

