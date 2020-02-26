Gender transition-related health care now covered for city of Lincoln employees

Under new Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, the city's health insurance policy now covers the costs of gender transition-related health care.
Mayoral aide Adelle Burk announced the health plan coverage change during a council budget meeting on Gaylor Baird's priority to ensure equality and inclusion in the city.
Last fall, Gaylor Baird extended workplace protections for city employees on the basis of gender identity and expression.
The new coverage matches best practices for employers recognizing gender identity and expression as protected from workplace harassment and discrimination, Burk said Monday.
"Our goal is to promote processes, structures and policies that allow and empower city employees and residents to achieve their full human potential," Burk said.
"First, this includes working to ensure the city's workforce is diverse and representative."
