Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced a new anti-discrimination policy Monday for city employees which prohibits discrimination against city employees on the basis of gender identity or expression.
"As chief executive for the city of Lincoln, I am determined to ensure all our employees feel welcome and included as valuable members of our city team and that they are free from harm, no matter who they are or whom they love," Gaylor Baird said.
The mayor's executive order is part of her initiative called "One Lincoln" which seeks to promote equity, diversity and inclusion both in city government and the community.
The latest order is being added to a 2003 executive order that bans discrimination against city workers based on sexual orientation.
Councilwoman Sändra Washington and Councilman James Michael Bowers both thanked the mayor for her leadership on this issue. Both are openly gay and serving their first term on the City Council.
"This helps serves as a light for people who may still be in the closet," Bowers said.
This policy announcement comes as Lincoln's so-called Fairness Ordinance, which bans discrimination of people based on sexual orientation in housing, employment or public accommodation, remains in legal limbo.
You have free articles remaining.
In 2012, Omaha and Lincoln city councils both debated and approved anti-discrimination measures.
But a successful petition drive led by the Nebraska Family Council and Family First gathered more than 10,000 signatures in a couple weeks, stopped the ordinance from taking effect and mandated it be put to a vote of the people or retracted.
Since then, the Lincoln City Council has done neither.
Despite two openly gay members, the council is unlikely to pursue a voter referendum any time soon as LGBT advocates focus on enacting statewide protection and avoiding a popular vote on a civil rights issue.
Bills on the issues have failed to pass in the Nebraska Legislature.
The most recent bill, Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks' LB627, failed to overcome a filibuster last year.
This is a developing story. Stay with Journalstar.com for updates.