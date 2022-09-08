Gaylor Baird prepares to seek reelection as Lincoln's mayoral race starts to take shape

The race for Lincoln mayor next spring is beginning to come into focus.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is preparing to seek reelection, though she won’t make a formal announcement until later this fall, said Kevin Cass, her campaign manager.

Gaylor Baird has widely been expected to seek reelection and has held some fundraising events this summer.

Cass, who was campaign manager for Gaylor Baird’s first mayoral run, resigned as an aide in her office at the end of 2021 to start his own consulting business and is now working with her on the groundwork for an upcoming campaign.

Sen. Suzanne Geist, who has two years left as state senator before being term-limited out of office, said earlier this summer that she’s being urged to run but hadn’t yet decided and — despite an active rumor mill — said she hasn’t yet made a final decision.

She said she plans to do so soon.

“I’m still doing some deep digging and investigating,” she said. “I know rumors are flying everywhere but I’m not publicly commenting at this point.”

KLIN radio “Drive Time Lincoln” host Jack Riggins, who had formed an “exploratory committee" looking into a mayor’s run, announced on his program a week ago that the committee is shutting down and he’s not running for mayor.

The announcement follows a controversy that erupted last month after he tweeted sexually graphic images on the state GOP’s official Twitter account from a graphic novel called “Gender Queer: A Memoir.”

The tweet was later deleted, but Riggins, who was interim communications director of the state GOP at the time, said he stood by the tweet he called “political strategy and gamesmanship” and said it shows the type of material in school libraries.

“My committee tells me I’m a little too hot, a little too unpolished, a little too brash,” Riggins told his Drive Time audience last week. “I’ve kinda got to ... soften the edges a little bit.”

